Bengaluru, September 19, 2024: Tata Advanced Systems Limited, one of the leading private players for aerospace & defence solutions in India, is conducting a ‘Walk-In Interview’ in Bengaluru on 21st September 2024, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM at Hotel Grand Bee, located at 37/1, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, Yeswanthpur, Bengaluru – 560022.

The interviews are for open positions at Tata Advanced Systems is state-of-the-art facility in Jigani, Bengaluru. Tata Advanced Systems is seeking candidates for roles such as CNC Machine Operator, Paint Shop Associate, and CMM Operator. Eligible candidates must hold a Diploma and possess 3-5 years of relevant experience in their respective fields.

Tata Advanced Systems is an equal opportunity employer. It is committed to fostering an environment where employees can leverage their knowledge and experience to develop cutting-edge solutions using the latest technology.

With a strong portfolio of partnerships and joint ventures with leading global aerospace and defence firms, Tata Advanced Systems serves as an integral partner in the international supply chain and, in some instances, a global single source provider for leading defence OEMs.