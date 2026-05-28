Vedanta’s INR1 Lakh-Crore Odisha Projects to Be Monitored Every 15 Days: CM

Bhubaneswar, May 28 (BNP): Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday assured that the progress of Vedanta Group’s proposed investment projects worth over ₹1 lakh crore in Odisha will be monitored through reviews every 15 days to ensure their timely execution and smooth implementation.

The assurance was given during a meeting between the Chief Minister and Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, where discussions focused on accelerating the company’s planned investments and strengthening Odisha’s industrial growth trajectory.

According to an official statement, the State Government has committed to closely tracking the progress of the proposed projects to address bottlenecks, facilitate faster clearances, and ensure seamless coordination between departments.

The Chief Minister reiterated Odisha’s commitment to becoming a leading industrial destination and emphasised the government’s proactive approach towards supporting large-scale investments that generate employment, infrastructure growth, and economic development.

Vedanta Group’s proposed investments, estimated at over ₹1 lakh crore, are expected to significantly contribute to the State’s industrial ecosystem and create fresh opportunities across multiple sectors.

Majhi further stressed that regular monitoring at short intervals would help maintain momentum and ensure that the projects move forward within stipulated timelines.