Railways to Introduce 200 Intercity Trains from Kazipet Unit

New Delhi, May 28: Indian Railways plans to deploy 200 intercity train sets manufactured at the Kazipet production unit, marking a major step in strengthening domestic rolling stock capacity and improving short- and medium-distance passenger connectivity.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing regional rail services by increasing the availability of modern, efficient train sets designed for intercity travel. Officials said the deployment will help improve frequency, comfort, and operational efficiency across key routes.

The Kazipet manufacturing unit is expected to play a significant role in boosting indigenous production capabilities under the broader push for self-reliance in railway infrastructure. The new train sets are designed to support faster turnaround times and better passenger experience.

Railway authorities noted that the expansion of intercity services will help meet rising travel demand between major urban and semi-urban centres, while also improving connectivity in high-traffic corridors.

The move is part of Indian Railways’ ongoing modernisation strategy focused on upgrading rolling stock, improving service quality, and expanding capacity across the network.