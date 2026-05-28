Vizag Cardiologist Dr. Ganesh Kasinadhuni Showcases Complex Cardiac Cases at EuroPCR 2026, Paris

Visakhapatnam, May 28: In a major proud moment for the city of Visakhapatnam, Dr. Ganesh Kasinadhuni, Chief Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at KIMS Hospitals, Seethamadhara, has represented the region on a global platform at the prestigious EuroPCR 2026. Held in Paris, France, EuroPCR is recognized worldwide as one of the leading and most influential conferences in the field of interventional cardiology. At the global summit, Dr. Ganesh successfully presented two highly challenging and complex clinical cases that were performed locally at KIMS Seethamadhara. His presentations spotlighted advanced cutting-edge medical methodologies, specifically focusing on the treatment of critically calcified coronary artery lesions involving the left main stem and its branches.

The clinical cases presented by the Vizag-based doctor highlighted the seamless integration of advanced intravascular imaging modalities alongside modern calcium modification technologies. The procedures utilized Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS), along with rotational atherectomy (rotablation), Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL), and specialized balloons. By showcasing how these high-end technologies can successfully treat high-risk, critically blocked arteries, the presentations earned widespread appreciation from international medical experts.

This marks the third consecutive year that Dr. Ganesh Kasinadhuni has been invited to participate and present at the prestigious EuroPCR platform. This rare hat-trick achievement strongly reflects his clinical excellence, steadfast dedication, and continuing commitment to advancing patient care in the domain of interventional cardiology. The successful execution and global presentation of these complex procedures emphasize the world-class expertise of the interventional cardiology team at KIMS Hospitals, Seethamadhara. It proves that the Vizag-based hospital is fully equipped with advanced technology and evidence-based treatment strategies required to handle critical, high-risk cardiac emergencies locally. This milestone further underscores the unwavering commitment of KIMS Hospitals to bringing world-class cardiac care to Visakhapatnam, ensuring that patients in the region have immediate access to advanced interventional procedures for achieving the best possible health outcomes.