UNC Study Shows Strong Patient Response to At-Home Colorectal Cancer Screening

A new analysis of clinical trial data led by Anisha P. Ganguly, MD, MPH, a general internist at UNC Health and member of UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, has proven that mailed fecal immunochemical tests can drastically increase colorectal cancer screening by 18% across multiple racial/ethnic groups.

Results from the trial were published in the journal Annals of Family Medicine.

“This analysis showed that mailed colorectal cancer screening tests have the power to improve screening rates for diverse populations,” said Dr. Ganguly, who is an expert on streamlining cancer screening for vulnerable and underserved populations at the UNC School of Medicine. “This is really important, because we want these innovations in screening to improve outcomes among the hardest to reach populations and move the needle on colorectal cancer disparities.”

This trial involved mailing fecal immunochemical test (FIT) to patients due for screening at two federally qualified health center systems in North Carolina. If patients tested positive for colorectal cancer, the study team provided patient navigation for follow-up.

A total of 3,734 patients throughout North Carolina were mailed FIT tests. Researchers analyzed whether or not patients participated in the test, finding that the intervention increased colorectal cancer screening by 18.3 percentage points overall.

Screening rates increased similarly among Hispanic, non-Hispanic Black, and non-Hispanic White patients. Among patients with a positive FIT who required follow-up colonoscopy, the intervention’s effect was also similar across racial groups.

However, researchers observed that even though increases in follow-up colonoscopy completion were similar, Black patients were less likely to go through a colonoscopy overall compared to White patients. The study team commented that these findings may indicate a need for additional, targeted interventions to support follow-up colonoscopy among Black patients.