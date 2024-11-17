Vegas Mall Transforms into a Divine Haven for Dev Diwali Festivities

Vegas Mall hosted a celebration of Dev Diwali on 15th November 2024, an evening full of light, music, and cultural significance. The mall was transformed into a dazzling spectacle as families and visitors gathered to celebrate this auspicious occasion, which marks the descent of deities to earth.

The evening commenced with a beautifully symbolic diya-lighting ceremony, representing peace and divine blessings. This stunning visual set the tone for the festivities that followed, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere throughout the venue.

One of the highlights of the event was an enchanting series of bhajans sung by Sant Ajay Bhai Ji, the visionary founder of Triveni Sewa Mission and Rashtra Mandir. His soulful renditions beautifully captured the spiritual essence of Dev Diwali, filling the atmosphere with devotion and leaving the attendees touched by the divine spirit of the celebration.

Ravinder Choudhary, Vice President of Vegas Mall, shared, “We are incredibly proud to have brought the spirit of Dev Diwali to our visitors. This event beautifully brought together spirituality and celebration, offering a space for everyone to come together in joy and unity. It was heartwarming to see everyone immerse themselves in the traditions and values that make this occasion so special.”

The evening concluded with a mesmerizing light display, lighting up the mall in a way that reflected the divine energy of the festival. The event was a memorable experience that had the essence of Dev Diwali, a time for reflection, celebration, and togetherness. Vegas Mall continues to prove its commitment to offering not just shopping but also a space for cultural engagement and community celebration.