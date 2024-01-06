Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra by Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai*

Chennai, 06.01.2024: Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman graced the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at West Mambalam, Chennai. The gathering, marked by enthusiastic beneficiaries of diverse government-sponsored schemes, witnessed crucial activities such as awareness campaigns, enrollment drives, and disbursements for beneficiaries under schemes including PM SVANidhi for Street Vendors, MUDRA, Standup India, PMFME, PMEGP for MSMEs, PMAY for housing, Aadhaar enrollment, Ujjwala scheme for LPG beneficiaries, and more, amounting to Rs. 34.42 crores distributed to 373 beneficiaries.

During the event, beneficiaries engaged with the Hon’ble Finance Minister, pledging their commitment under Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat to propel India into a developed nation by 2047.

Shri Ajay Kumar Shrivastava, MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, joined the event alongside other dignitaries. As the Lead Bank in Chennai, Indian Overseas Bank orchestrated the successful execution of the program. The participation of various Banks, Oil Marketing Companies, and Health Departments contributed to making the event a resounding success.