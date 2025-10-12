2nd Test: Pierre, Philip take WI to 217/8, trail India by 301 runs after Kuldeep’s 4-fer

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip have resisted India’s push with a 42-run stand for the ninth wicket as India dominated the proceedings by picking up four wickets in the morning session to leave West Indies at 217/8 in 72 overs at lunch on day three of the second and final Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

With the West Indies still trailing by 301 runs, it would be interesting to see for how long they can bat in the second session, especially with the second new ball to be available in eight overs.

On a slow-turning pitch, Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer, claiming three of the four wickets falling in the first session to have figures of 4-72. His variations, guile and control wrecked the West Indies, as India began entertaining thoughts of an early end to the game by enforcing a follow-on.

But a stubborn ninth-wicket partnership between Pierre and Philip – both unbeaten on 19 – offered brief resistance for the visitors. The duo have added 42 runs off 93 balls for the ninth-wicket partnership and frustrated India, who are aiming to clinch a 2-0 series win.

The day began with overnight batters Shai Hope and Tevin Imlach looking comfortable for about 30 minutes against Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah, before the former’s stunning show with the ball began. Bowling from the North End, Kuldeep got a bit of drift on a flighted delivery and beat Hope’s forward defence to rattle the off-stump.

In his next over, Kuldeep ended Imlach’s resistance when he got one to turn in a lot and trap the wicketkeeper-batter plumb lbw. Though Justin Greaves kept the scoreboard ticking with two boundaries, he was eventually dismissed in a bid to reverse-sweep off Kuldeep, who got sharp drift and turn on a peach of a leg-break to trap him lbw.

Siraj became the first pacer to pick a wicket in the match when Jomel Warrican reached for a full ball outside off-stump, but chopped onto his stumps. At 175/8, a swift end to the West Indies’ innings was in sight, till Pierre and Phillip put up a solid resistance.

With the ball getting softer, the duo applied themselves to defend solidly and used their feet well to get the odd boundary for 15.3 overs before the lunch was called. One would wonder if the resistance shown by Pierre and Philip will have any effect on whether India would take the follow-on option or not if the chance comes in the second session.

Brief Scores: India 518/5 in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175; Jomel Warrican 3-98) lead West Indies 217/8 in 72 overs (Alick Athanaze 41, Shai Hope 36; Kuldeep Yadav 4-72, Ravindra Jadeja 3-46) by 301 runs