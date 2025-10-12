Messi, Alba fire Inter Miami to 4-0 win over Atlanta United in MLS

Fort Lauderdale, Oct 12 (IANS) Inter Miami CF secured a resounding 4-0 win over Atlanta United FC in the team’s last 2025 regular season home and final regular season fixture at Chase Stadium.

A brace from Icon of the match Lionel Messi, and goals from left back Jordi Alba and forward Luis Suarez led the team to victory. At the other end of the pitch, Rocco Ríos Novo delivered a solid performance in goal with three saves as he recorded a clean sheet.

Additionally, Messi’s performance saw him make MLS history, as he became the first player in MLS history to produce nine multi-goal games in a single regular season.

Messi came close to finding the opener in the 21st minute, but his left footed finish from the center of the box was saved by Atlanta’s goalkeeper.

He then broke the deadlock in the 39th minute to hand Inter Miami the lead. Rodriguez recovered possession in the opponent’s third before finding Messi on the right end of the field, who then entered the box before burying the ball in the upper left corner with a curler.

The goal was Messi’s 25th this regular season, who leads the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi, while the assist was the third for Rodriguez this regular season.

Suarez nearly doubled Inter Miami’s lead in the third minute of stoppage time, but the volley from the Uruguayan striker from inside the box following a precise ball from Messi bounced off the crossbar.

Rios Novo delivered an important save on the other end in the fourth minute of added time for Inter Miami to take its lead into the break, diving to deny a grounded finish from Atlanta’s Leo Afonso.

Alba then extended Inter Miami’s lead in the 52nd minute with a chip over the keeper from the left end of the box following an inch perfect long delivery from Messi. The goal took Alba’s tally to six this regular season, while the assist was Messi’s 18th this league campaign.

Suarez increased Inter Miami’s lead to 3-0 in the 61st, finding the back of the net with a first-time right footed hit from just outside the box to the top right corner to record his 10th goal this regular season.

Messi rounded out the result with the final goal of the evening in the 87th minute. The goal was Messi’s 26th this regular season as he extended his lead in the race for the Golden Boot, while the assist was Alba’s 14th in the league this year.

The 4-0 scoreline held through the final whistle for Inter Miami to claim all three points tonight. Notably, the win sees the Club secure home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Next, Inter Miami will take on Nashville SC on the road in its final 2025 regular season encounter on Saturday.