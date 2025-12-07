3rd ODI: Whole game is coming together nicely, says Virat Kohli after guiding India to nine-wicket win over SA

Visakhapatnam, Dec 7: Playing an ODI series for the first time since the Australia series, talismanic batter Virat Kohli was under pressure as he came into the India versus South Africa 50-overs series. With the selectors favouring young blood, Kohli had to produce a superb performance to convince everyone that he is still good for the World Cup 2027.

The former India captain ended the three-match series with a majestic display, finishing with 302 runs at an average of 151.00, hammering back-to-back centuries in the first two matches and closing it with an unbeaten 65 on Saturday as he helped India reach 271/1 to win the match by nine wickets with 61 balls to spare.

Having silenced his critics with a sensational batting display, Kohli said what was more satisfying for him was that he could play the way he wanted and that his whole game was coming together nicely.

“Just playing the way I have this series has been the most satisfying for me. Feel really free in my mind; the whole game is coming together nicely. I’ve tried to maintain my own standards and make an impact. I can bat long and according to the situation,” said Kohli, who was named the Player of the Series for his brilliant batting effort in the series.

He said there definitely were moments of doubt as the pressure mounted on him with everyone expecting him to explode into action soon after stepping into the middle. Virat did just that as he started where he left off against Australia with a half-century, scoring a superb century.

“You have many phases where you feel doubt. You feel nervous, especially in batting, where one mistake can cost you. It’s a whole journey, getting better, becoming a better person. I can realise the negative thinking patterns, knowing and working on that helps the temperament. I’m glad to still be contributing to the team,” said Kohli.

Asked about the flurry of sixes he struck towards the end of the third ODI, the 37-year-old from Delhi said he can hit sixes at will when he plays freely.

“When I play freely, I know I can hit sixes. Just wanted to push my boundaries and do well. The first innings was the best of this series. I hadn’t played since Australia, but the energy on the day helps take risks. That opened me up in a way I’ve not felt in a while. Grateful for how the games have gone. Must-win brings the best out of us. I want to make a play. Happy Rohit and I can help the team even now,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony on Saturday.

–IANS