KJSIM & INSMA Hosts Conference on ‘Shaping the Future of Sport in India

Mumbai, December 19th, 2024 – K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM) hosted a Sports Management conference themed ’Shaping the Future of Sport in India: Innovation, Inclusion & Integrity’ in association with the Indian Sport Management Association (INSMA) at Somaiya Vidyavihar campus. The event brought together industry veterans, professionals, and MBA Sports Management students to explore innovation, inclusion, and integrity as critical drivers for India’s sports ecosystem.

A thought-provoking keynote address by Dr Christos Anagnostopoulos (UNESCO Chair on Governance and Social Responsibility in Sport) was the highlight of the conference. He addressed the rise of sports in India, emphasizing the critical need for good governance and ethical practices within national sports federations. Drawing comparisons with global models like Norway, he underscored the importance of adopting legal and governance frameworks to address challenges and unlock India’s potential as a global sporting powerhouse. His insights were particularly timely in light of the introduction of the National Sports Governance Bill 2024, offering actionable solutions for stakeholders to develop a robust, sustainable sports ecosystem.

Additional keynotes and discussions featured:

Pradyot Sharma (International Sport and Culture Association) and Aman Jain (IOS Sports & Entertainment) discussed innovation and regulatory frameworks driving inclusion and integrity in sports.

Mr Vijayaraghavan Venugopal (Co-founder, Fast & Up), explored the evolution of India’s sports industry, sports branding, and its role in nation-building.

Mr Aditya Datta (Founder, Impetus Sports) and Mr Ramakrishnan R (Co-founder, Baseline Ventures), shared insights on sports marketing, branding, and fan engagement.

A panel discussion with Prof Meena Barot (K J Somaiya Institute of Management), Dr Sandhya Manjunath (James Madison University), Dr Shiny Raizada (Symbiosis School of Sport Sciences), and Neel Shah (Global Institute of Sports Business) explored governance, education, and innovation in sports management.

Additionally, 31 research papers were presented by students and professionals on topics ranging from gender pay gaps in sports to motorsports in India, governance

policies, and women empowerment through sports.

Dr Sarthak Mondal, President, INSMA noted, “The vision of INSMA is to bridge the world of academia and industry in Indian sport— the conference was a great step with over 175 attendees from 20+ cities and 8 countries across the world. We look forward to innovating with integrity and industry partners better!”

At K J Somaiya Institute of Management, we believe that sports are key to shaping not only top athletes but well-rounded individuals. As part of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, with a legacy of over 82 years, we emphasise values like innovation, inclusion, and integrity. Every

student, regardless of their business studies, engages in sports twice a week, as we believe it shapes better human beings. This conference reflects our commitment to the transformative role of sports in education, and we are proud to host it at KJSIM, where academic excellence and sports go hand in hand, said Raman Ramachandran, PhD, Dean and Director, K J Somaiya Institute of Management.

The conference served as a significant platform for meaningful dialogue on building a future-ready sports ecosystem in India through innovation, inclusion, and integrity.