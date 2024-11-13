Kolkata Set to Host Superstars at Tata Steel Chess India Tournament

Chandigarh, 13 November 2024: The Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz Open tournament will be held from November 13 – 17, 2024 at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, Kolkata. Elite Grandmasters will be seen in action this year. Last year in the Open category, Maxime Vachier Lagrave won the Rapid while Alexander Grishchuk won the Blitz. In the women’s category, Divya Deshmukh won the Rapid while Ju Wenjun won the Blitz.

World Champion, Magnus Carlsen will be seen once again in action at the Tata Steel Chess India. Earlier in 2019, Magnus participated in the tournament and won both the titles. This year he will be challenged by top ranked plyers. India’s young brigade who made their impact on the international chess scene will also be seen in action. The Indians in particular are entering the tournament after a golden performance at the Chess Olympiad 2024 at Budapest, Hungary.

Five-time World Champion and tournament ambassador Viswanathan Anand was present on the occasion and has been very optimistic about the future of Indian Chess and wished the players all the success.