Marco van Basten Invests in Manta Bay on Al Marjan Island

Dubai, UAE, 29 August 2025: Major Marking yet another milestone for Major Developments, Dutch football icon Marco van Basten has become the latest sporting legend to acquire a residence at Manta Bay, the Developer’s signature project on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

Widely admired for his finesse on the field and a legacy spanning clubs like AC Milan and the Netherlands national team, Van Basten now adds premium real estate to his winning playbook, with a strategic investment in one of the region’s most sought-after developments, located just minutes from the upcoming Wynn Resort, the world’s largest of its kind.

Van Basten’s entry into Major Developments’ Manta Bay community reflects the growing momentum the project has gained among global high-net-worth individuals, particularly from the world of elite sport. His decision aligns with fellow football greats Francesco Totti and Frank Rijkaard, both of whom have recently made their mark on Manta Bay’s ownership roster.

Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments, shared his thoughts, “Welcoming a legend like Marco van Basten is both a privilege and a reflection of the world-class stature Manta Bay has achieved. His reputation for precision, excellence, and timeless appeal mirrors the qualities we’ve built into every element of this development. It’s an honour to have his trust as Major Developments continue shaping the future of Al Marjan Island.”

With its panoramic sea views, elevated lifestyle offerings, and the world’s first Sky Pool Beach, Manta Bay has quickly become a benchmark for luxury waterfront living in Ras Al Khaimah. Located in close proximity to the upcoming Wynn Resort, the project enjoys a strategic position on Al Marjan Island, drawing heightened interest from discerning investors seeking value, vision, and an iconic address.

As more sporting legends and global investors choose Major Developments, it’s clear that this is more than a development; it’s a destination of choice for those who seek legacy, lifestyle, and long-term value.