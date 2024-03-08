The Emirates FA Cup Takes Over New York With Unprecedented US Tour

New York – March 8, 2024 – The Emirates FA Cup, soccer’s oldest and most-esteemed national knockout competition, made its presence felt across the New York area last week, with an inaugural United States trophy tour scoring points and social posts with thousands of casual and diehard football fans, celebrities, youth groups and athletes.

The New York ‘Takeover’ included a special event held pregame at Madison Square Garden with Knicks star Josh Hart and soccer legend Tim Howard; a visit to UBS Arena for a pregame meet and greet with Islanders fans (and their UK supporters group who happened to be on hand that night); a stop in with John Oliver at the Beacon Theater; and visits to other New York landmarks like the board at NASDAQ, Central Park, Brookyln Bridge, 30 Rockefeller Center and the Empire State Building. Additionally, local soccer influencers like Alexis Guerrero took the cup to his favorite NYC spots such as L’Industrie Pizzeria; Dylan Sadik, aka “The College Cuber” reimagined the trophy using Rubik’s cubes for fans to enjoy; and Frankie Flo freestyled alongside the famous silverware.

A major highlight of the tour was partnering with Black Star, a pioneering program dedicated to fostering the growth of soccer in Black American communities, and holding a special clinic at SoFive in Brooklyn. The event aimed to inspire the next generation of soccer players, while also highlighting the importance of diversity and representation within the sport. DaMarcus Beasley, renowned U.S. Soccer legend and Emirates FA Cup veteran, headlined the event and led a soccer clinic alongside local coaches. Beasley shared his personal soccer journey, spanning both sides of the Atlantic, and offered invaluable insights to aspiring players.

Speaking after the event, Beasley said: “Black Star teaming up with the Emirates FA Cup to grow the game in black communities and inspire the next generation is so important. Programs and clinics like these are much needed. My time spent with the kids was so much fun. To be able to watch them compete, learn and have fun was the best outcome I could have asked for.”

The tour was capped by a pair of sold-out viewing parties of the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round at Moonlight Studios in Soho, where one lucky fan (and a plus one) won the Grand Prize to be a guest of The English Football Association (The FA) for the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London this May.