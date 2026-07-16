10ZiG and Cendio Partner to Deliver Secure, High-Performance Linux Server-Based Computing

Partnership combines 10ZiG endpoint solutions with Cendio ThinLinc to provide a simple, secure, and cost-effective alternative for remote and centralized Linux desktops

PHOENIX and LINKÖPING, Sweden – July 16, 2026 – 10ZiG® Technology, a leading provider of thin and zero client hardware and software solutions for VDI, DaaS, and web application environments, and Cendio, the developer of the ThinLinc® Server-Based Computing (SBC) solution, today announced a technology partnership designed to simplify secure access to centralized Linux desktops and applications. Through the collaboration, organizations can combine 10ZiG’s purpose-built endpoint solutions with ThinLinc’s high-performance remote desktop technology to deliver a flexible, secure, and cost-effective digital workspace.

The partnership expands the 10ZiG Ready ecosystem by adding native ThinLinc support across 10ZiG endpoint solutions. While ThinLinc is supported on both Windows- and Linux-based 10ZiG clients, the integration is built directly into 10ZiG PeakOS™ and RepurpOS™, allowing organizations to deliver a true end-to-end Linux desktop experience. Combined with 10ZiG’s purpose-built thin clients, repurposing software, and free endpoint management platform, customers benefit from a secure, lightweight, and stateless endpoint architecture that reduces complexity while providing reliable remote access from virtually anywhere.

ThinLinc is a Linux-based Server-Based Computing platform that enables organizations to centralize applications and desktops in the data center while delivering responsive remote access to users. Built on open-source technologies and optimized for enterprise environments, ThinLinc helps reduce infrastructure costs, simplify management, and improve security by keeping applications and data centralized rather than stored on endpoint devices.

“Organizations continue to look for simpler, more secure ways to deliver centralized desktops while reducing endpoint management complexity,” said Tom Dodds, Global Strategic Alliances Manager, 10ZiG Technology. “By integrating the ThinLinc client directly into PeakOS and RepurpOS, we’re giving customers the ability to deploy a true Linux-to-Linux workspace while also supporting Windows-based endpoints where needed. The result is a secure, lightweight endpoint strategy that simplifies management without compromising flexibility.”

“ThinLinc has always focused on providing organizations with secure, reliable, and efficient remote access to Linux desktops and applications,” said Johan Igheimer, CEO, Cendio and ThinLinc USA. ” Working with 10ZiG extends those capabilities with purpose-built endpoint hardware and management, giving customers a complete solution that is simple to deploy, easy to manage, and built for long-term success.”

The combined solution enables organizations to:

Deliver a true Linux-to-Linux experience: Run the native ThinLinc client directly on 10ZiG PeakOS and RepurpOS, providing organizations with a fully Linux-based endpoint and desktop environment while continuing to support Windows-based clients.

Run the native ThinLinc client directly on 10ZiG PeakOS and RepurpOS, providing organizations with a fully Linux-based endpoint and desktop environment while continuing to support Windows-based clients. Strengthen endpoint security: Benefit from lightweight, read-only, stateless Linux operating systems that reduce the endpoint attack surface while keeping applications and data securely centralized in the data center.

Benefit from lightweight, read-only, stateless Linux operating systems that reduce the endpoint attack surface while keeping applications and data securely centralized in the data center. Reduce infrastructure costs: Extend device lifecycles with 10ZiG thin clients or repurpose existing hardware while lowering desktop management overhead.

Extend device lifecycles with 10ZiG thin clients or repurpose existing hardware while lowering desktop management overhead. Simplify endpoint management: Manage endpoints at no additional cost using 10ZiG Manager™ while benefiting from ThinLinc’s centralized administration.

Manage endpoints at no additional cost using 10ZiG Manager™ while benefiting from ThinLinc’s centralized administration. Support flexible work environments: Deliver secure remote access for engineering, education, research, manufacturing, government, and enterprise organizations with distributed workforces.

As part of the partnership, 10ZiG and Cendio will collaborate on joint go-to-market initiatives, technical validation, and customer enablement activities to help organizations modernize Linux desktop delivery. By combining ThinLinc’s centralized Linux Server-Based Computing platform with 10ZiG’s purpose-built Linux endpoints and management platform, the companies are delivering a secure, scalable, and easy-to-manage solution for organizations seeking an end-to-end Linux workspace.