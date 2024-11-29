BaaS awarded as the ‘Innovative EV Technology of the Year

India November, 2024: JSW MG Motor India received the ‘Innovative EV Technology of the Year’ award for introducing BaaS (Battery-As-A-Service) in the Indian EV segment. The award was handed over by Nitin Gadkari, Hon Minister of Road, Transport and Highways of India at the recently concluded Times Drive Green Awards.

The recently launched BaaS provides a unique ownership package for car buyers who want to upgrade seamlessly to the EV lifestyle. This flexible ownership program eliminates the upfront cost of the battery, enabling customers to pay only for its usage. Essentially, buyers pay a nominal fee per kilometre driven, similar to fuel costs of conventional vehicles.

This model significantly reduces the initial acquisition cost and lowers the per-kilometre expense, ensuring an economical and hassle-free ownership experience. BaaS was introduced with the MG Windsor, but now has been extended across the entire EV portfolio. With BaaS, Comet now starts at and INR 4.99 Lakh + Battery Rental @ ₹2.5/km*ZS EV at INR 13.99 Lakh + battery rental @₹4.5/km*

In addition, the MG Windsor EV, received the prestigious ‘EV Car of the Year’ award at the same function.