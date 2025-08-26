CEO explains how AI is solving speed and accuracy problems at work

90% of AI users say the technology helps them save time, reporting improved efficiency in their day-to-day work. For companies, it’s important to consider how to integrate AI effectively into workflows, taking into account both its potential impacts and limitations.

the most frequently asked questions about AI, offering practical, experience-based answers on how it is shaping operations, problem-solving, and departmental roles. Vahan Poghosyan, CEO and Co-founder of AI link-building software company Linkee, weighs in on how it is shaping operations, problem-solving, and departmental roles.

1. How is AI currently impacting business operations?

“From our experience at Linkee, AI has changed the way everyday business tasks are done. In sales, for example, AI helps identify which leads are most promising – something that saves us nearly 50% of the time compared to before. Internally, AI has introduced automation in processes like project planning, workflow coordination, and team communication, allowing decisions to be made faster and giving the team a clearer overview of ongoing work, improving overall efficiency by around 30%.” says Vahan.

2. What key problems does AI help solve?

“One of the biggest problems AI solves in our company is speed, making everyday operations much faster. In digital PR, for example, research that used to take two weeks can now be completed in just 1-2 hours. AI tools help our team scan online news, analyze trends, and find the right information quickly, so we can act on it sooner. Another key benefit is accuracy. We’ve noticed that team members sometimes evaluate the same data differently, but AI applies the same rules every time, which has reduced errors by almost 30%. Overall, these improvements make our decisions both faster and more reliable.”

3. Which aspects of work see the biggest change with AI?

“Based on what we’ve observed at Linkee, AI makes the biggest difference in repetitive, data-heavy tasks. What used to take hours of manual work – like updating spreadsheets, compiling reports, tagging content, or scheduling posts – can now be done automatically, saving our team around 20-30% of work hours each week. By handling these routine tasks, AI also gives us more time to focus on creativity – experimenting with new ideas, testing campaigns, and refining strategies.This has led to about 25% more innovative projects being successfully developed.”, says Vahan.

The Key Takeaway