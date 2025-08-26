Auditoria.AI Accelerates Autonomous Finance Push with new AI Agents, ERP Deals, and Series B Momentum

By combining breakthrough AI capabilities with strategic ERP partnerships and fresh funding, Auditoria is making autonomous finance not just possible—but operational—for the enterprise

San Jose, CA – August 26, 2025 — Auditoria.AI, the leader in AI-driven agentic automation for the Office of the CFO, today announced a series of significant milestones marking a high-growth first half of 2025. Building on the momentum of a successful Series B funding round, the company introduced breakthrough capabilities, expanded its partner ecosystem, and earned industry recognition as a top innovator in AI and enterprise data.

At the center of these announcements is the launch of SmartResearch, a first-of-its-kind Enterprise Finance AI Agent for FP&A and Strategic Finance teams. The latest milestone follows a standout start to the year in which Auditoria secured $38 million in Series B funding, expanded internationally, and surpassed key operating thresholds, including processing $3.3 billion in collections and more than $16.5 billion in invoicing annually. The platform now supports more than 300 languages and currencies and was recently integrated with ServiceNow, further extending its reach across enterprise systems.

In parallel, Auditoria expanded support to Oracle Cloud ERP, was named a founding partner in Workday’s AI Agent Partner Network, and earned a spot on the 2025 DataTech50 list of top data-driven innovators. The company was also recognized in two categories of the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for AI in Finance, 2025 (August 1st), further underscoring its leadership in delivering intelligent, autonomous solutions to the Office of the CFO.

For the sixth consecutive year, Auditoria has also been recognized on the prestigious Constellation ShortList™ for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications in 2025. This continued recognition underscores the company’s sustained leadership and innovation in delivering intelligent, autonomous solutions to the Office of the CFO. The six-year streak highlights Auditoria’s consistent ability to drive measurable impact for finance organizations worldwide while setting the standard for what AI in enterprise finance can achieve.

“The first half of 2025 has been a defining period for Auditoria,” said Rohit Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Auditoria.AI. “With SmartResearch, we’re giving finance teams the ability to move faster and think more strategically, unlocking insights that were previously out of reach. We believe that our growing partnerships with Workday and Oracle, along with the recognition from Gartner in their 2025 Hype Cycle for AI in Finance and inclusion in the DataTech50, signal a broader shift toward AI-powered finance that’s already underway.”

SmartResearch redefines finance analysis

Previewed at the Gartner CFO Summit and Expo and launching at Workday Rising 2025, SmartResearch delivers natural language–driven financial analysis by combining ERP, EPM, and FP&A data with intelligence from commercial financial data providers. It offers finance teams an always-on Level 1 and Level 2 analyst.

SmartResearch will be available via the cloud-native Auditoria Console. Early benchmarks from users show:

– A 60–80% reduction in time spent gathering data

– A 3–5x increase in forecasting cycle speed

– Up to a 50% boost in early payment discount capture

Expanding strategic partnerships with Oracle and Workday

Auditoria’s platform has additional and expanded support for Oracle Cloud ERP, reflecting growing demand for AI-native automation across enterprise finance environments, wherever they operate. This move follows increasing demand for AI-native automation across Oracle customer environments and positions Auditoria to deliver seamless, intelligent finance operations to both Workday and Oracle ERP customers.

To support its rapid growth and growing adoption among large enterprise finance teams, Auditoria has expanded its AI agent workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). By leveraging GPUs on OCI, the company is able to optimize inferencing performance and realize significant price–performance gains, while benefiting from Oracle’s global cloud region footprint to serve emerging markets and new customer geographies.

Earlier this quarter, Auditoria was named a launch partner in Workday’s new AI Agent Partner Network and recognized as an Agentic System of Record (ASOR). This milestone strengthens Auditoria’s leadership in agentic finance systems and supports the next generation of collaboration between human and digital finance teams.

Expanding European operations with UK data center launch

Auditoria.AI is extending its operational footprint in Europe with the establishment of new data center capabilities in London, UK, through its strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Designed to meet local data residency and compliance requirements, the initiative will enable Auditoria to serve European customers with greater speed, reliability, and assurance.

The London deployment expands the company’s reach beyond its current US and Canadian operations, strengthening its position as a trusted provider of AI-powered finance automation. The new European infrastructure is expected to be generally available in Q3 2025.

Analyst recognition grows

Auditoria’s leadership in data-driven finance transformation was further validated with inclusion in FinTech Global’s 2025 DataTech50, an annual list of the world’s most innovative data and analytics firms. The selection highlights Auditoria’s work in automating, analyzing, and optimizing finance operations using both structured and unstructured data.Auditoria was also recognized in two categories of the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for AI in Finance, 2025 (1 August), including the first-ever Agentic AI for Finance and AI-Ready Data for Finance, both identified by Gartner as having transformational potential over the next decade. According to Auditoria, these acknowledgements underscore its pioneering role in automating, analyzing, and optimizing finance operations using both structured and unstructured data.

As finance teams face mounting pressure to move faster, do more with less, and make smarter decisions, Auditoria is building the foundation for a new model of enterprise finance – one driven by intelligent agents, real-time insights, and continuous automation. With a growing ecosystem of partners and a product roadmap built around practical AI, the company is focused on delivering measurable impact, not hype.

“We’re not just adding AI to finance, we’re rethinking what finance can be when intelligence is embedded at the core,” said Gupta. “Our mission is to eliminate friction, surface insight, and give finance teams back the time they need to lead.”