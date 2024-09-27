Cisco Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Chennai

Chennai, September 27, 2024 — Cisco, the worldwide leader in security and networking, has today inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in India, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to building manufacturing capabilities in the country. This state-of-the-art site will produce a range of Cisco’s best-in-class routing and switching products to meet the rapidly growing technology needs of organizations in India and around the world. With this strategic investment, Cisco aims to drive over USD $1.3 billion in revenue, broadening its diverse and resilient supply chain. The facility is also expected to create 1200 jobs in the state.

The Chennai-based manufacturing facility was inaugurated by Shri. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communications; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India, along with Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco; Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco; Dave West, President, Cisco APJC; Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC; and state and local government officials. This opening marks an important expansion milestone in Cisco’s worldwide manufacturing footprint.

Cisco has collaborated with Flex to successfully build the Chennai site and bring advanced telecom technology that can help connect citizens in India and globally. This is the next milestone in Cisco and Flex’s longstanding 25-year partnership to ramp up manufacturing across the globe with speed, resilience, and sustainable practices.

The facility, which will initially focus on Cisco’s Network Convergence System (NCS) 540 Series of routers, represents the first phase of the company’s multiyear investment plan. Significant innovation and technical advancements are planned in the next phase including printed circuit board assembly components with several layers; products requiring, at times, thousands of individual components; and industrial-grade products that are built to endure severe environmental conditions. With this, Cisco is broadening its technical manufacturing capabilities to enable additional customers and market segments.

“The inauguration of the Cisco’s manufacturing facility in India producing advanced telecom equipment is a testament to the country’s growing Atmanirbharta in the global technology landscape. Certain that the factory will strengthen Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub and amplify the holistic growth of India’s telecom ecosystem,” said Shri. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communications; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India. “We congratulate Cisco on the inauguration of this state-of-the-art facility in Tamil Nadu. This facility is in line with Tamil Nadu becoming a critical hub for advanced manufacturing and technological innovation. Under the leadership of Honourable Chief Minister Thiru. MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu continues to attract world-class investments, reinforcing our position in the global supply chain, especially in electronics manufacturing. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Cisco as we continue to drive technological growth and industrial leadership in the region,” said Dr. T.R.B Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu. “India has been an important market for Cisco for nearly three decades, and we are immensely proud of our progress and partnerships here,” said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco. “The inauguration of a manufacturing facility in Chennai marks a significant advancement in our commitment to the region. This expansion not only deepens our presence in India, but also strengthens our partnerships with customers, partners, and the government. By delivering cutting-edge technology from this facility to our customers in India and across the globe, we are enhancing supply chain reliability and catalyzing innovation, both locally and globally.” “We are proud to officially open a new manufacturing facility in Chennai, which is a pivotal step in our investments in India,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC. “This new facility strengthens our capabilities in the country to produce state-of-the-art technologies, contributing to our nation’s technological advancement and global competitiveness.’’

The new facility enhances Cisco’s manufacturing capabilities and is a step towards helping accelerate India’s transition into a leading digital economy. By diversifying supply chains, Cisco is committed to helping global organizations bolster their resilience.