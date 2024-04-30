CRISIL, Maxxsure forge strategic partnership to redefine technology risk management

CRISIL, an S&P Global company and a global leader in non-financial risk management, has entered a transformative partnership with Maxxsure, the premier expert in cyber risk management and cyber insurance analytics.

The collaboration marks a significant leap forward in technology risk management solutions, offering enterprises unparalleled advisory support and cutting-edge cyber risk insights.

Says Arul Yagappan, Head of Non-Financial Risk Solutions, CRISIL Global Research & Risk Solutions, “As the technology risk landscape continues to evolve, organisations are facing unprecedented challenges in safeguarding their digital assets. Through our partnership with Maxxsure, we are poised to deliver innovative solutions that combine CRISIL’s deep industry expertise with Maxxsure’s cutting-edge technology. Together, we will empower clients to proactively manage cyber risks and enhance resilience in an increasingly digital world.”

This partnership introduces a new paradigm of strategic guidance and actionable insights. Clients can now access:

• Strategic advisory services: Tailored guidance and advisory support from seasoned risk management professionals

• Holistic risk assessment: Comprehensive identification and mitigation of cyber and technology risks through advanced analytics based on entity-specific data and industry best practices

• Proactive risk mitigation: Enhanced ability to anticipate and mitigate cyber threats before they materialise, ensuring business continuity and resilience

Says Shawn Wiora, Chief Executive Officer, Maxxsure, “At Maxxsure, we are committed to revolutionising cyber risk management through actionable cyber analytics and quantification. This global collaboration with CRISIL represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower organisations with cyber risk and cyber insurance insights along with expert guidance. By combining CRISIL’s advisory prowess with Maxxsure’s cyber risk expertise, we are confident of delivering unparalleled value to clients and driving positive outcomes in the complexities of technology risk management.”