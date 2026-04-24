Atmosphere Core to Launch Boutique Heritage Hotel in Goa’s Fontainhas by 2027

Panjim Goa, Apr 24: Goa. Atmosphere Core, a leading name in global hospitality, announced its strategic collaboration with Vision Dempo Hospitality Pvt Ltd to launch CROWN HERITAGE PANJIM by Atmosphere Goa. Set to open its doors in Q1 2027, the boutique hotel will be located in Panjim’s UNESCO-listed heritage district of Fontainhas, steps from the Mandovi River, with Mopa Airport about one hour away and Dabolim Airport about 40 minutes away.

Mr. Salil Panigrahi, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Atmosphere Core stated,

“We’re now building strong momentum in India, with the signing of properties in key destinations, and Goa has always been central to our strategy. With this property, we aim to introduce a fresh, creative and experience-led offering, appealing to a diverse range of travellers—from leisure seekers to those drawn to Goa’s rich cultural heritage—while delivering a setting that is both intimate and distinctive.”

Rooted in the ‘By Atmosphere’ sub-brand within the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts portfolio, the 34-key boutique property, including deluxe rooms and a rooftop suite, will offer a personalised guest experience, seamlessly blending heritage charm with unique design.

Guests will enjoy an unforgettable culinary journey, with an all-day dining venue, a café lounge, and a specialty rooftop resto-bar celebrating Goan cuisine alongside global flavours and a curated selection of fine wines and spirits. The award-winning ELE|NA Ayur Spa will anchor the wellness experience, offering tranquil therapy rooms and expert therapists. Additional facilities will include a swimming pool with an outdoor deck and a fully equipped fitness centre.

Panjim, the capital of Goa, sits along the banks of the Mandovi River, where Indian and Portuguese cultures come together beautifully. At its heart lies Fontainhas, the city’s historic Latin Quarter, known for its narrow lanes, colourful houses, tiled roofs, and charming balconies from the Portuguese era. Part of a UNESCO-recognised heritage zone, the area reflects Goa’s rich history and multicultural identity. From quiet squares and old churches to riverfront views with cruise‑style boats anchored away from the shore that are used as offshore casinos, Panjim offers a mix of old-world charm and modern energy.

Speaking on this latest venture destination, Mr. Rajesh Dempo, the Founder & Managing Director of Vision Dempo Group, added,

“Atmosphere Core’s distinguished legacy of excellence aligns perfectly with our vision to unveil a world-class boutique hotel in Panjim, Goa. As the destination continues to evolve beyond leisure into a year-round, experience-led market, this partnership will contribute to strengthening Goa’s premium tourism landscape and set new benchmarks in hospitality within its UNESCO-recognised heritage precinct.”

Mr. Souvagya Mohapatra, Managing Director Atmosphere Core India, Bhutan, Nepal & Sri Lanka, concluded,