Nissan Motor India and Avis India Announce Partnership for Leasing and Subscription-based solutions

Gurugram, Apr 24: Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) and Avis India today announced a strategic partnership to strengthen corporate mobility and leasing solutions in India by introducing integrated leasing and subscription offerings. The collaboration aims to address the growing demand for flexible, asset-light mobility models among enterprises, while enabling convenient and cost-efficient access to Nissan’s vehicle portfolio through a structured, end-to-end ecosystem.

The offering provides access to Nissan’s product portfolio, including the Nissan Magnite and the All-New Nissan GRAVITE, through flexible leasing and subscription plans designed for a tenure of up to 60 months and 50,000 km usage. The solutions are structured to deliver cost efficiency and convenience to corporate customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “This partnership reinforces Nissan’s long-term commitment to the Indian market through strategic, customer-centric initiatives that deliver greater value by expanding accessible and flexible mobility solutions. By collaborating with Avis India, we are enabling a seamless leasing ecosystem that complements our product portfolio and supports the evolving needs of corporate customers seeking efficient, scalable, and asset-light mobility solutions.” Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Aman Naagar, Managing Director, Avis India, added, “This partnership is an opportunity for us at Avis India to strengthen our relationships with key manufacturers and deepen our operational capabilities. It is aligned with our focus on building and providing scalable and structured platforms for enterprise clients.”

As part of the partnership, Avis India will manage the complete lease lifecycle, including vehicle procurement, registration, maintenance, insurance, and end-of-term services, ensuring a seamless, end-to-end experience with predictable cost structures, while enabling organizations to adopt scalable, asset-light mobility solutions.