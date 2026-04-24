Air India Express Enhances Loyalty Programme; Extends Tier Discounts On International Bookings

Apr 24: Air India Express has enhanced its loyalty benefits for Tata NeuPass members by extending tier‑linked discounts to international bookings and broadening benefits across the airline’s domestic and international network of over 60 destinations spanning South Asia, Southeast Asia and West Asia.

As part of the refreshed proposition, tier‑based discounts earlier applicable on domestic bookings are now available on international routes as well, enabling members to unlock greater value across their travels. Members continue to enjoy benefits including up to 25% savings on domestic Business Class fares, with the programme now offering dynamic, percentage‑based savings that allows value to increase with higher flying frequency.

Commenting on the enhancement, Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, Air India Express, said, “With over 20 million members, our loyalty programme is the largest airline frequent flyer programmes in the region and a founding pillar of the Tata NeuPass ecosystem – offering members a seamless and rewarding experience across a wide network of participating brands. We have reimagined loyalty in the travel and aviation landscape with our proposition to ‘Unlock the Unlimited’ – from milestone-based rewards to effortless recognition without the need for a separate frequent flyer ID, and easy tier movements, we have made loyalty more intuitive, accessible and rewarding at every step of the journey. In anticipation of upcoming enhancements and integrations, the extension of benefits to our international network is a natural progression in delivering greater value to our growing member base.”

The loyalty programme follows a four‑tier structure – Aviator, Explorer, Highflyer and Jetsetter – determined by the number of flights taken or spends on Air India Express made via the airline website or app or any travel agent. The Aviator tier is a lifetime membership with no joining or renewal fees. Members earn up to 8 NeuCoins per ₹100 spent, with one NeuCoin redeemable for a discount of ₹1 on any transaction across a wide network of participating brands and services, including flight bookings, retail, e‑commerce, hospitality, dining, healthcare and food delivery.

Members also enjoy tier‑linked savings of up to 4% on domestic and international flight bookings, along with an additional promotional offer of up to ₹500 off flights for logged-in members. These benefits are complemented by further savings on the airline website & app with up to 30% off ancillary services such as pre‑booked meals, seat selection, excess baggage and priority services, enabling members to maximise overall value across their bookings.

The loyalty programme recognises frequent flyers through milestone‑based rewards, with members eligible for flight and add-on vouchers worth ₹2,500 from their 5th flight, and a ₹5,000 flight voucher after every 10th flight.

Guests can enrol in the loyalty programme and access benefits through Air India Express’ award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, or the Air India Express mobile app.