Hyderabad Runners Society honored

Hyderabad, Apr 24: The Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS) is recognized as the run club with the highest number of participants at the recently concluded Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 . The honor was conferred during the awards evening “An Evening of Gratitude”, organised by Procam International in Mumbai recently

This prestigious recognition highlights HRS’s strong community spirit, commitment to fitness, and its consistent efforts in promoting long-distance running. The award acknowledges the club’s outstanding contribution to mass participation in one of India’s premier мараthon events.

HRS is among the largest and most active running communities in India

Representing Hyderabad Runners Society at the ceremony, Abhijeet and Vijay received the award on behalf of the community. Their presence symbolized the collective effort of hundreds of runners who participated and contributed to this milestone achievement.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon , sponsored by Tata Consultancy Services , continues to be a platform that celebrates endurance, unity, and the growing culture of running across India. This year’s theme, “Embracing Change,”underscored the transformative power of sports in bringing communities together.

Hyderabad Runners Society expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed its mission to inspire more individuals to adopt running as a way of life.