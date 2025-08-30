France’s ECE Engineering School introduces Milo, a groundbreaking AI classmate

ECE Engineering School in France is set to welcome a unique classmate in Fall 2025: Milo, the first autonomous artificial intelligence fully integrated into student life in a French engineering school.

Unlike a teacher, chatbot, or simple digital assistant, Milo participates in classes, asks questions, shares ideas, and supports peers in subjects like math and computer science. Designed to learn alongside students without replacing faculty, Milo transforms the classroom into a collaborative and interactive environment.

The AI is the product of the Intelligence Lab, ECE’s AI innovation hub, where professors, researchers, instructional engineers, and students co-created this experiment in ethical, human-centered artificial intelligence. Milo is equipped with a physical body currently designed by ECE students, adding a tangible, playful dimension to his presence in classrooms across the school’s campuses in Paris, Lyon, Rennes, Bordeaux, and Toulouse.

François Stephan, Dean of ECE, said, “Milo is more than an AI; he is a fellow learner who invites curiosity and experimentation. Our students will not only explore AI’s technical potential but also experience its social and creative dimensions. We also hope that Indian students and academic partners will find this initiative inspiring, as it demonstrates the dynamic and collaborative future of engineering education.”

Milo’s development reflects ECE’s commitment to responsible AI. He embodies the school’s principles of being frugal, sovereign, ethical, and respectful, while evolving through daily interactions with students and faculty. The project acts as a living lab, fostering critical thinking about the role of technology in society.

The launch of Milo also aligns with broader international initiatives: the AI Summit in Paris co-chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in February 2025, and the Franco-Indian Year of Innovation in 2026. By integrating AI into education, ECE positions itself at the forefront of global efforts to harness artificial intelligence for learning, collaboration, and innovation.