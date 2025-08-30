ET Leadership Excellence Award 2025 Conferred on ICAI President for Visionary Leadership and Innovation

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is proud to announce that its President, CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, has been conferred the prestigious ET Leadership Excellence Award 2025 under the category Leadership in Professional Excellence. The honour was presented at a distinguished ceremony in New Delhi by acclaimed National Award-winning actor Shri Anupam Kher, in the presence of CA. Prasanna Kumar D, Vice-President, ICAI and Central Council Members of ICAI.

CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda has been a driving force behind several transformative initiatives at ICAI. As the leader of the Digital Accounting and Assurance Board, he spearheaded the launch of Forensic Accounting and Investigation Standards (FAIS), making ICAI a global pioneer in this field. Serving four terms as a Central Council Member, he played a pivotal role across multiple committees, consistently championing innovation and progress.

He has been instrumental in integrating Artificial Intelligence and advanced technologies into the profession to enhance efficiency and accuracy. His emphasis on work-life balance reflects his commitment to building an ecosystem that supports both professional excellence and personal well-being. Under his visionary leadership, ICAI has advanced in areas such as global collaborations, sustainability, youth empowerment, skill development and forensic accounting, driving change with innovation and purpose.

These remarkable accomplishments culminated in the prestigious ET Leadership Excellence Award 2025. Instituted by Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times of India Group), the award honours visionary leaders and institutions who embody excellence, trust, innovation, and transformative leadership, while setting new benchmarks that inspire progress in society and the economy.

Expressing his gratitude, CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda said, “This award is not just a recognition of my personal journey but a reflection of ICAI’s collective commitment to excellence, integrity, and nation-building. It inspires us to continue setting higher benchmarks in professional service and global leadership.”

This recognition stands as a testament to ICAI’s unwavering contribution to strengthening trust, upholding the highest standards of professional ethics, and fostering innovation in the accountancy profession, both nationally and internationally.

