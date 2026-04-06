Onix Expands Google Cloud Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise AI & Data Transformation

New York, April 6, 2026 — Onix, a leading Data and AI services-as-software company, today announced a major expansion of its strategic collaboration with Google Cloud, aimed at accelerating enterprise-scale cloud, data, and AI transformation.

At the core of this collaboration is Onix’s proprietary Wingspan platform, an agentic AI and data modernization solution that enables enterprises to achieve business outcomes up to three times faster than traditional consulting models. The platform introduces an industry-first Semantic Twin model, designed to provide enterprise context and business ontology for AI agents, enabling faster and more accurate decision-making.

As organizations move beyond AI experimentation toward full-scale production, demand is rising for partners that can deliver speed, accountability, and measurable return on investment. Onix addresses this shift through its structured AI Innovation Hub and outcome-driven delivery model, which allows enterprises to transition from concept to production at greater speed and scale. The company reports that thousands of AI agents powered by its platform are already deployed across Fortune 500 environments.

“AI success is defined by what runs at scale, solving business workflows,” said Sanjay Singh, CEO at Onix. “Through our expanded collaboration with Google Cloud, we are redefining how enterprises execute cloud, data, and AI transformation. Our AI-assisted, IP-led approach is built for speed, scale, and accountability, enabling organizations to unlock the full ROI of the AI-powered enterprise.”

The expanded collaboration is anchored around three key pillars:

Joint Go-to-Market and Vertical Investment: Focused expansion of Onix’s Google Cloud business units, supported by joint GTM strategies and investments to address enterprise demand across multiple industry verticals.

Focused expansion of Onix’s Google Cloud business units, supported by joint GTM strategies and investments to address enterprise demand across multiple industry verticals. Unified Platform Power: Deployment of the Wingspan platform to automate data modernization and accelerate AI enablement, turning AI-ready data into reality within weeks rather than years.

Deployment of the Wingspan platform to automate data modernization and accelerate AI enablement, turning AI-ready data into reality within weeks rather than years. Outcome-Based Enterprise Model: Transition from traditional large project teams to AI-assisted, IP-driven delivery pods that prioritize measurable business KPIs and deliver outcome-based results.

“Generative AI is fundamentally changing how businesses operate, fueling a new era of cloud innovation,” said Victor Morales, Vice President, GSI and Consulting Partnerships at Google Cloud. “By leveraging Google Cloud’s advanced generative AI capabilities, Onix can help customers unlock insights, improve operations, and drive productivity.”

Through this strengthened collaboration, Onix and Google Cloud aim to help enterprises move from AI ambition to operational reality, delivering scalable and validated solutions that create long-term competitive advantage.