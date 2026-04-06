Europe accounts for half of the world’s top 10 seasonal chocolate markets: Euromonitor International

London, UK – From Easter eggs in the UK and Germany to refined gifting boxes in France and Switzerland, Europe continues to dominate the seasonal chocolate industry, accounting for half of the world’s top 10 seasonal chocolate markets by value, according to market intelligence company Euromonitor International.

Among those top markets, the fastest value growth in 2025 is being recorded in Switzerland (23%), Germany (18%) and France (18%). However, this surge is largely price-driven rather than demand-led, reflecting the impact of tariffs and the passthrough of high cocoa commodity costs. Outside of Europe, the US, Japan, Canada, Brazil and Australia appear on the ranking.

Meanwhile, the global seasonal chocolate market reached USD 16 billion globally in 2025, underlining the category’s enduring importance even as consumers become more price conscious. According to Euromonitor International’s Voice of the Consumer: Lifestyle Survey, fielded January to February 2026, 29% of global consumers tend to eat snacks during the holidays, a figure that remains unchanged from 2025.

Carl Quash III, global insights manager for snacks at Euromonitor International, said: “Despite chocolates made with costly cocoa still in market and evolving geopolitical risks, like global conflicts and SNAP food restrictions, demand for seasonal chocolate is holding up better than others because of the strong emotional and tradition-driven value assigned to it.”

Retail takes the lead as supermarkets shape Easter chocolate innovation

Supermarket retailers have emerged as some of the most dynamic innovators in the seasonal chocolate space, with retailers such as Aldi, M&S, Waitrose and Costco driving growth through curated collections, limited-edition ranges and experience-led products that tap into consumer demand for novelty and shareability.

According to Quash: “Supermarkets are uniquely positioned in that they hold large consumer reach with real-time visibility into purchasing behaviour, emerging preferences and now more tapped into social media trends – even displaying visually striking ‘Dubai-style’ chocolates and other pistachio-infused creations for example. Unlike traditional retailers, supermarkets provide scale for testing limited editions, rotating seasonal offerings and fulfilling consumer affordability demands through private labels. Retailers are also evolving to quickly reposition brand identity and create in-store experiences that feel fresh, relevant and exclusive.”

Climate change and geopolitical tensions impact the market in the coming years

While seasonal chocolate continues to show strong global growth, the underlying story is less about rising consumption and more about rising costs. Value gains across key markets are being driven primarily by higher prices linked to the ongoing cocoa supply crisis, itself exacerbated by climate change and sharp harvest decline in major producing countries. At the same time, geopolitical tensions, including trade disruptions and tariffs on key inputs such as cocoa butter, sugar and dairy are adding further pressure to already strained supply chains.

Quash added: “Behind the headline growth in Easter chocolate lies a more complex reality. Climate-related disruptions to cocoa production, combined with geopolitical pressures on trade and inputs have pushed prices higher globally, meaning consumers are often paying more for less, even as the emotional importance of seasonal chocolate remains unchanged.”

Read more insights on Chocolate Confectionery at Euromonitor’s Insights Hub to explore how global trends, pricing pressures and innovation are shaping the future of seasonal chocolate.