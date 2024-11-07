OPPO Find X8 Series Redefines Smartphone Photography with Dual Periscope Camera and GenAI Telescope Zoom

New Delhi, 7th November 2024: OPPO is gearing up to push the boundaries of smartphone photography with OPPO’s Find X8 Series, which promises to set a new standard for customers who want a flagship phone and camera experience. The Find X8 Series is the first in the world to feature a revolutionary dual periscope camera system with a unique Triple Prism Fold Reflection System.

The Find X8 Series has a revolutionary quad-camera system with innovative GenAI features such as AI-backed Telescope Zoom, a new and advanced HyperTone Image Engine, Dolby Vision video recording, and 4-mic Spatial Audio. It also comes with the iconic Hasselblad Portrait, Master Mode for granular control over camera settings and Lightning Snap, which can capture 100 photos in 30 seconds thus offering a complete camera experience for everyone—from photography enthusiasts to creators to power users.

First in World: Dual Periscope camera system

The OPPO Find X8 series pioneers the world’s first dual periscope camera system. The dual periscope system for the 3x and 6x camera optical lens systems has enabled OPPO to create the thinnest and lightest flagship camera system while ensuring that everyday moments out of reach are captured effortlessly.

The 50MP LYT-600 sensor and 3x telephoto lens deliver crystal-clear shots in any lighting conditions, day or night. To house the large 1/1.95” sensor, OPPO engineered an all-new and innovative Triple Prism Folded Lens that reduces weight by 30% and size by 24% compared to previous models. By positioning the lens parallel to the phone’s body, OPPO has minimised lens protrusion to just 3.09mm, ensuring a sleek, modern design.

The 50MP IMX858-equipped 6x periscope camera extends your reach from travel photography to capturing your favourite performer on stage. Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and the full 50MP resolution promise sharply focused shots even in low light, preserving every detail.

The primary 50MP camera, equipped with Sony’s LYT-808 sensor, offers unmatched clarity in challenging lighting thanks to its advanced two-layer transistor pixel structure. By stacking the photodiode and the pixel transistor on separate layers, this sensor significantly enhances dynamic range, reduces noise, and maximises light capture. The result is clearer, vivid images with superb contrast, even in low-light scenarios.

2-DOL HDR and Improved HyperTone Image Engine

The Find X8 Series’ camera system further elevates performance with 2-DOL HDR capture and OPPO’s improved HyperTone Image Engine. Unlike traditional HDR, which layers multiple images shot at varying exposures, 2-DOL HDR simultaneously captures two sets of exposure data using alternate pixels within the same frame. This approach boosts dynamic range and enables razor-sharp images, especially when capturing shots of fast-moving subjects. The result is that users always get a sharp image, even if they are taking photos of fast-moving objects or persons, as the Find X8’s HDR system ensures perfectly balanced highlights and shadows for breathtaking photos every time.

The OPPO Find X8 series is also driven by the cutting-edge HyperTone Image Engine, which ensures every shot is captured with uncompromised clarity. The system preserves maximum image quality across mid-tones, highlights, and tones by performing all computational adjustments directly on RAW sensor data.

This RAW-domain lossless computational photography ensures the best possible photos, especially for dramatic golden hour shots, fireworks or concerts, where lighting is typically inconsistent. Users get balanced images with a precise blending of colours, shadows, and highlights, making the image look vivid and realistic, no matter the lighting conditions.

The HyperTone Image Engine is also optimised to ensure that fine details such as hair or fur are sharp when taking closeup photos of people or animals, resulting in a much more detailed picture. Further, when taking 3x zoomed-in portraits on very sunny days—where lighting can be challenging—the engine improves details like lighting, shadows, and colours.

AI-Backed Telescope Zoom

The Find X8 Series also comes with an innovative AI Telescope Zoom. OPPO uses powerful AI algorithms with generative AI models to help users zoom into subjects while preserving clarity and accuracy, even at extreme zoom levels such as up to 120x.

Further, OPPO’s advanced AI Telescope Zoom ensures that different AI models are used when shooting at 10x to 20x, 20x to 60x, and 60x to 120x.

At 10x-20x, OPPO deploys AI-powered algorithms to enhance image resolution significantly. At the 20x-60x stage, the camera leverages a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) model focusing on detail preservation for colour tones, textures, and materials while significantly increasing clarity. At 60x-120x, a powerful AI-powered generative model can reconstruct images at the pixel level. This allows for exceptional clarity in even extreme long-distance shots.

The result for users will be clear zoomed-in photos, which are not oversharpened, no matter the distance. So whether you are recording from the back row of a concert or zooming into a tiger at a distance, the Find X8’s camera system will ensure zoomed-in photos with clear and prominent subjects. At the same time, the camera eliminates overexposure, fogging, and face-blurring problems while preserving accurate lighting and shadows. More importantly, the zoomed-in photos will maintain delicate textures and precise colour restoration, making them seem realistic.

Unmatched Video Quality

The OPPO Find X8 Series leaps forward in videography capabilities, supporting Dolby Vision capture. This enables the camera system to adjust brightness and contrast levels frame-by-frame, enabling more precise control over video output. With a 12-bit processing pipeline, the camera captures over a billion colours, delivering vibrant videos with stunningly smooth gradients for a more immersive, lifelike visual experience.

Quick Button

The Find X8 Series also gets a dedicated camera Quick Button, letting users launch the camera interface with just a quick touch. A single click lets users take a photo or video, while a long press of the Quick Button turns on continuous shooting for photos. Users can also swipe on this dedicated camera button to zoom in when shooting photos or videos in landscape mode.

Hasselblad

The OPPO Find X8 series introduces Hasselblad Camera Mode, bringing the brilliance of medium-format photography to your smartphone. Simulating the iconic Hasselblad X2D camera, this mode delivers natural bokeh effects, stunning colour representation, and a dynamic range that’s true to life. Whether in Auto mode for effortless, professional-level shots or Pro mode for deeper customisation, every capture showcases the rich tones, clarity, and precision Hasselblad is known for. With a choice of focal lengths ranging from 24mm to 135mm, you can now define your unique perspective and turn everyday moments into masterpieces