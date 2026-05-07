Microland Names Vithal Acharya Chief Human Resources Officer to Accelerate AI-First Talent Strategy

Bengaluru, May 6: Microland, a global AI-first, platform-led technology infrastructure services company, today announced the appointment of Vithal Acharya as Chief Human Resources Officer. Reporting to CEO Sam Mathew and operating from Microland’s corporate headquarters in Bengaluru, Vithal will lead the company’s human capital agenda at a pivotal moment as Microland deepens its commitment to zero-touch, AI-driven operations and positions itself as the partner of choice for enterprises navigating the next frontier of intelligent infrastructure.

The appointment signals Microland’s recognition that sustained competitive advantage in the AI era depends as much on organizational capability as on technology. Vithal’s mandate will span workforce transformation, leadership development, and the cultural evolution required to build a high-performing, AI-literate organization, one equipped to deliver on Microland’s intelligeni AIOps platform and its expanding global delivery model across 100+ countries.

“Vithal brings the rare combination of deep people strategy expertise and proven execution at scale across global, high-growth enterprises. As Microland accelerates its AI-first transformation, having the right organizational architecture and talent culture is not a supporting function, it is a strategic imperative. We are confident Vithal will be a defining force in that journey” said, Sam Mathew, Chief Executive Officer, Microland Limited

A Track Record Built for This Moment

Vithal brings more than 25 years of progressive HR leadership across global enterprises and high-growth technology organizations, with domain depth spanning IT services, infrastructure, mobility, and industrial sectors. His career includes senior roles at GE, HCL, and Ola; organizations at different inflection points that each demanded organizational agility, large-scale people transformation, and cross-border leadership. An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, he brings both the academic foundation and lived experience to architect Microland’s next chapter of growth.