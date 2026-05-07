Anytime Fitness Strengthens Haryana Presence with Sec-20 Panchkula Opening

Panchkula, May 07: Strengthening its growth momentum in North India, Anytime Fitness, India’s fastest-growing fitness franchise and part of the world’s largest gym chain, has unveiled its newest club in Sec–20, Panchkula. This marks the second Anytime Fitness club in Panchkula overall. The launch underscores the brand’s continued commitment to making premium, world-class fitness more accessible across fast-growing urban communities.

The newly launched club is owned and operated by Mr. Yash Khurana & Mr. Roshan Lal Dhamija. Their entry into the fitness entrepreneurship space reflects the growing demand for structured, premium fitness solutions in cities like Panchkula and the increasing awareness around preventive health and active lifestyles.

The Anytime Fitness Panchkula club features state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, dedicated functional training zones, certified personal trainers, and Anytime Fitness’ signature 24/7 access, offering unmatched convenience and flexibility. Members will also benefit from access to the brand’s global network of clubs and its holistic approach to fitness, which combines personalized coaching, community engagement, and safe workout environments.

Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Vikas Jain, Managing Director, Anytime Fitness India, said: “The launch of our Sec–20, Panchkula, club marks another significant milestone in Anytime Fitness India’s growth journey in North India. Panchkula continues to emerge as a high-potential fitness market, and this expansion reflects our commitment to making premium fitness more accessible across fast-growing urban communities. We are delighted to partner with entrepreneurs like Mr. Yash Khurana & Mr. Roshan Lal Dhamija, who share our vision of empowering communities through fitness.”

Anytime Fitness has built a strong presence across India through its rapidly expanding network, serving a growing community of fitness enthusiasts. Panchkula remains a strategic focus market for the brand, driven by rising health awareness, rapid urbanisation, and increasing demand for premium fitness experiences.

Since entering India in 2013, Anytime Fitness has grown to 180+ clubs nationwide, redefining fitness with its accessibility, inclusivity, and innovation. Beyond gyms, the brand has fostered community-driven initiatives like FitCraft and Be Fit Fest, bringing together members, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts to celebrate active living.

The new launch aligns with Anytime Fitness India’s vision to strengthen its presence in high-growth markets and contribute to building a healthier, fitter India.