The 5 Laptop Features Every Small Agency Should Care About in 2025

For small agencies and SOHOs, the laptop is more than a device, it’s your creative studio, client pitch deck, and collaboration hub all in one. Yet, many decision-makers still focus only on processor speed and storage when buying new machines. But while most people only look at processor speed or storage, what really matters today are features that give you endurance, intelligence, and security for a business-grade edge.

Here are five laptop features worth prioritizing before your next upgrade:

AI-Powered Productivity with the Latest NPUs

Devices powered by the latest Intel Ultra Series 2 processors with integrated NPUs (Neural Processing Units) can offload tasks like real-time transcription, live translations, background noise cancellation, and auto-framing during video calls.

Unlike cloud-based AI, these run locally on the machine, ensuring better speed and higher data privacy—critical for agencies handling sensitive client conversations. For teams juggling multiple calls and presentations daily, these AI-powered capabilities reduce fatigue, improve collaboration, and give back valuable time.

Portability That Doesn’t Quit Mid-Meeting

Agency teams often work on the move, whether it’s client visits, co-working spaces, or travel. Having a slim laptop is great, but it’s useless if the battery drains halfway through a pitch. That’s why balance matters.

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 model shows what to look for: around 1.36 kg with all-day battery and rapid recharge, so you can run a client workshop, travel, then finish proposals without scrambling for a charger. Their ExpertBook P5 model follows the same principle, combining a compact build with practical endurance for teams who split time between home, office, client sites, and co-working spaces.

Worry-free Durability you can trust

Durability often doesn’t get enough attention until a laptop fails under pressure. Business devices should be able to survive more than just desk use—they need to handle travel, rough handling, and daily wear.

Laptops that pass MIL-STD 810H military-grade tests offer better assurance. These tests cover everything from shock and vibration to spill resistance and hinge strength. Models such as the ExpertBook P5 and B5, meet these standards—offering reassurance that they’re built for long-term use.

Enterprise-grade security plus business-first support

Client’s trust depends on layered security. Prioritize TPM 2.0, BIOS protection with root-of-trust, downgrade prevention, biometric login, a physical webcam shield, and long-term firmware updates. ExpertBook P5 and B5 tick these boxes. On the support side, ASUS Business provides dedicated assistance with priority responses and quick resolutions, and you can add extended warranties or accidental damage protection to keep downtime minimal.

Connectivity and Scalability

Ports and connectivity are often overlooked until you need them. A laptop that requires dongles for everything slows you down. Business users should check for Thunderbolt support, HDMI, Ethernet, and fast wireless standards like Wi-Fi 6E.

Storage and memory scalability is equally important. Devices supporting dual SSDs or higher RAM ensure your machine doesn’t feel outdated in two years. Both the P5 and B5 are examples of laptops offering this flexibility, with dual NVMe SSD support and the latest Wi-Fi options.

If you need tailored setups, the ExpertBook B5405CCA adds factory-level customization for storage, memory, and connectivity, which is ideal for standardizing fleets across a small team.

ExpertBook P5 and B5 bring AI acceleration, serious durability, enterprise security, and business-class service together in a portable package. For small agencies, that combo translates into smoother pitches, faster delivery, safer data, and fewer IT headaches.