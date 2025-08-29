EduMed 2025: Transforming Medical Education at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune

Pune, 29th August 2025: EduMed 2025, the two-day national conference on Medical Education, concluded on a high note at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pune. The event, held on 22nd and 23rd August 2025, brought together eminent speakers and educators from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from medical teachers, students and academic leaders across the country.

The theme of the conference, ‘Embracing Changing Trends in Medical Education for Unfolding Medigogy for Better Future,’ was explored through keynote talks, paper and poster presentations and interactive workshops.

The EduMed 2025 was attended by more than 200 delegates from all over India which included medical teachers from AIMS Raipur, Mangalore, West Bengal and various parts of Maharashtra. This was marked as very positive experience with informative and interesting sessions.

The scientific programme featured a wide range of engaging topics, including Assessment in AETCOM (Attitude Ethics and Communication), Overcoming Tides in CBME (Competency Based Medical Education) Assessment by Dr. Latha Ravichandran, Self Directed Learning in CBME – Success or Misadventure by Dr. Praveen Iyer, and the District Residency Program by Dr. Aarti Kinikar. Thought-provoking discussions also addressed Mental Health and Burnout in HPE (Health Professionals Education) Students. The sessions commenced with Chief Guest Dr. Avinash Supe, who delivered the much-anticipated talk ‘OMG! Is AI Shaping Future IMG?’. This was followed by ‘The Art of Mentoring’ by Dr. A. Rekha and an insightful deliberation on the Medical Assessment Ranking Board by Dr. P. Vatsalaswamy. The conference further explored Learners’ Autonomy in Medical Education through a session by Dr. Anshu, and the future of technology-driven learning in Transforming Medical Teaching through AR & VR, led by Dr. Deepanjan Dey and team. Dr. Vijay Satav was MMC observer for EduMed 2025.

The pre-conference workshops held on 22nd August were a major highlight. SimMedTech, led by national experts, focused on simulation-based learning and skill lab training, while Gamified Learning Programmes introduced participants to interactive, technology-driven methods for making medical education more engaging. Both workshops received an overwhelming response, equipping participants with hands-on skills in line with National Medical Commission guidelines. The workshops were conducted under the leadership of Dr. Pramila Menon, Organising Secretary of EduMed 2025 and Dr. Pallavi Bajpayee, Co-organizing Secretary.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries, faculty members, including Dr. Sanjay Bedi (MEU India), Dr. Chinmay Shah (Gujarat), Dr. Priti Shah, Dr. Jui Lagoo (Pune) and the entire MEU faculty of DPU.

The programme also included paper and poster presentations that provided a platform for young researchers and educators to showcase their innovations in medical education.

Reflecting on the success of EduMed 2025, Dr. P. D. Patil, Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune, said, “EduMed 2025 reflects our strong commitment to advancing medical education and healthcare. The conference created a meaningful platform for dialogue, innovation and mentorship. Initiatives like these ensure that the doctors of tomorrow are guided not only by knowledge and skill but also by compassion and responsibility toward society.” Dr. Bhagyashree P. Patil, Pro-Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune, added, “This event highlighted how medical education plays a central role in developing professionals who are clinically competent as well as ethically grounded. EduMed 2025 reaffirmed our vision of blending technology, innovation, and values in medical training, preparing graduates to respond effectively to today’s and tomorrow’s healthcare challenges.” Hon’ble Dr. Yashraj Patil, Trustee & Treasurer, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune, remarked, “EduMed 2025 demonstrated the impact of collaboration, modern teaching practices and technology in shaping medical learning. Bringing together educators under one forum helps us build a generation of healthcare professionals who are confident, innovative, and equipped to lead in an evolving medical landscape.” Dr. Rekha Arcot, Dean, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, said “The sessions and workshops proved how innovation and empathy can go hand in hand in medical teaching. EduMed 2025 brought together passionate educationists and created a rendezvous for meaningful interactions between mentors and faculty.” Dr. P. Vatsalaswamy, Director Academics, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, “EduMed 2025 has brought together faculty, participants and experts to exchange ideas and explore innovations in medical education. Such collaborations not only enrich our understanding but also shape the future of healthcare. I congratulate the organizers for creating a meaningful platform for dialogue and knowledge-sharing, and I am confident the outcomes will have a lasting impact on medical education and healthcare.”

The conference was marked by enriching academic discussions, innovative learning formats and Pune’s warm hospitality, making EduMed 2025 a memorable and impactful event for all participants.