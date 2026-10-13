Toshiba Launches Low-Voltage eFuse IC

KAWASAKI, Japan, Oct 13 — Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched a lineup of four electronic fuses (eFuse ICs), the TCKE5 Series, that integrate multiple functions for the protection of power supply lines. Shipments start today. The new products operate over an input voltage range of 1.7V to 5.5V and are housed in the small SOT-353F (UFV) package. The lineup consists of four products, “TCKE501UA,” “TCKE501UL,” “TCKE502UA,” and “TCKE502UL.”

The miniaturization, enhanced functionality, and lower power consumption of electronic equipment have increased the use of applications that require low-voltage power supplies, including 1.8V power lines. To improve system reliability, protection functions against overcurrent and short-circuit conditions are also required for low-voltage power lines.

TCKE5 Series products feature an operating input voltage range of 1.7V to 5.5V and are the first products in Toshiba’s eFuse IC lineup to support 1.8V power lines. This makes them suitable for low-voltage applications, including SD memory cards.

The series is available in the small, low-profile SOT-353F (UFV) package, which helps reduce PCB mounting area and contributes to space-saving and high-density designs for products such as wearable and IoT devices.

In addition to the short-circuit protection provided by physical fuses, such as glass tube fuses and chip current fuses, the TCKE5 Series incorporates overcurrent protection that shuts off output when overcurrent is detected. The overcurrent detection threshold (I OCP ) can be set using an external resistor (R ILIM ), enabling protection levels to be configured to meet system requirements. Overcurrent protection also includes a mask time[1] that helps prevent unnecessary shutdowns caused by transient peak currents. These features help protect downstream circuits and contribute to improved system safety and reliability.

The product lineup includes both an auto-retry type, where the eFuse IC automatically recovers circuit operation, and a latch type, where recovery is triggered by an external signal, and customers can select the appropriate product for their system configuration. The series also offers products with different slew-rate settings, and customers can choose a device that meets their power sequencing requirements.

Toshiba will further expand its eFuse IC lineup with products that support a wide range of equipment.

Note:

[1] When a current exceeding the overcurrent detection threshold I OCP flows, the output is shut off after the mask time t OCP .

Applications

Protection of power supply circuits in USB devices, HDMI® devices, laptop PCs and gaming consoles.

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