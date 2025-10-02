The Unitree G1 Humanoid Robot will lead all marketing activities for Series. In the past week at Harvard University it took over Harvard Square and paraded the stadium at the Harvard v Brown game.

New York – October 2nd, 2025; Series, the fast-growing social networking platform, today announced the appointment of Uri, a humanoid robot, as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). It has already dominated its first campaign at Harvard University generating 1M views on social media in just 24 hours.

Uri kicked off the Series’ College tour by drawing large crowds towards the Series Composite of Harvard students at Harvard Square, immediately prompting students and tourists to take photos of the 8 feet by 12 feet banner. He then handed matcha to energize and connect with students before parading the stadium stands during the Harvard versus Brown game, where roaring crowds signaled the campus-wide excitement surrounding this innovative launch.

Nathaneo Johnson, CEO and Co-founder of Series added: “Most CMOs cost $100k – $300k a year. Ours is a fraction of that, and it gains more attention than most celebrities do in any given room. That’s marketing.”

Powered by advanced AI, lifelike movement, and natural speech, Uri as CMO will interact directly with Series users and the broader online audience. The Unitree G1 stands at 1.2 meters, boasts up to 43 degrees of freedom, advanced environmental sensing via 3D LiDAR and depth cameras, and utilizes state-of-the-art reinforcement learning for adaptive engagement. Uri showcases the potential for seamless collaboration between humans and humanoid robots, making technology-driven connections a tangible experience for Gen Z, and demonstrating a leap forward from merely automating tasks to participating in high-level strategic and creative leadership.

The team at Series is committed to leveraging AI and robotics to expand career opportunities for people. Since the platform’s launch, over 700,000 messages have been sent on the platform with over a 95% acceptance rate on all match suggestions. This underscoring Series’ role in driving innovative, technology-enabled networking.