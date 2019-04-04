Adcom’s Luminosa to empower Indian youth finding music on the go

One of the most progressively growing Indian tech brand, Adcom has launched one of a kind new line of phone peripherals. This includes a wireless, unique LED, over ear foldable headset – Adcom Luminosa.

Engineered with perfection, Adcom Luminosa is a Wireless Bluetooth LED Over – Ear Foldable Headset / Headphone that is designed for a brilliant experience of listeners. The headset comes with a built-in Mic, LEDs, Deep Bass and Passive Noise Cancellation features. It is compatible with all smartphones – iPhone & Android available at an introductory price of INR 1490.

Adcom also plans to launch an array of lifestyle products/ mobile accessories in the next quarter.

Salient features of the headset

Design & Comfort: Attention to detail makes the difference. Over-ear lightweight design with self-adjusting headband & 180º folding system with leather padded cushion & headband provides exceptional comfort

Attention to detail makes the difference. Over-ear lightweight design with self-adjusting headband & 180º folding system with leather padded cushion & headband provides exceptional comfort Minimalist LED lights are designed on the ear-cups, to make you stand out. Luminosa meaning lights in Spanish. Advanced bluetooth v4.2 technology allows faster pairing with all android, iOS, and windows devices, delivers exceptional wireless stereo sound & gives a balanced audio performance at any volume. Wireless operating range upto 20 meters

are designed on the ear-cups, to make you stand out. Luminosa meaning lights in Spanish. Advanced bluetooth v4.2 technology allows faster pairing with all android, iOS, and windows devices, delivers exceptional wireless stereo sound & gives a balanced audio performance at any volume. Wireless operating range upto 20 meters Passive Noise Cancellation with Deep Bass is another feature of Adcom wireless headphones

with Deep Bass is another feature of Adcom wireless headphones Multifunctional Ta ctile Buttons with the option of Wireless or Wired usage : Control music playback & answer calls by pressing the multifunction tactile buttons. Luminosa can be connected via an AUX cable as well , which works even when there is no charge left in the headphone

: Control music playback & answer calls by pressing the multifunction tactile buttons. Luminosa can be connected via an AUX cable as well , which works even when there is no charge left in the headphone Battery life:400 mAh lithium – ion polymer battery. Upto 7 hours of continuous talk /play time, 2 hours of charging time & 600 hours of standby time. Built – in HD sensitive microphone, inputting high quality voice, sweat – proof and sports friendly.

Speaking on the launch, Sahib Bhatia, Brand Manager, Adcom India said “At Adcom, it is our endeavour to bestow our customers with innovative products that are technologically advanced, premium quality, yet available at affordable price points.

Indian youth today is on a constant lookout for music on the go at costs that are easy on their pocket. We are proud to introduce the Adcom Luminosa headset for them. Through the best sound possible, we want to fully convey the creator’s intent, and provide the ultimate listening experience to users with the Adcom Luminosa. It is ergonomically designed to enable comfort with a foldable structure and over ear design. We further hope to bring forth more such new and innovative products in the near future.”

Availability:

The Adcom Luminosa can be bought on all leading e-marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and their website. The headset is available in black with a LED lights. The company is also offering an additional 10% discount on their website with a special coupon ‘Press10’. The company is providing a 1 year replacement warranty on manufacturing.