Arushi Nishank felicitated by Bharat Gaurav Award Foundation

For her exemplary contribution to Indian art & culture, Kathak dancer Arushi Nishank is felicitated with Bharat Gaurav Puraskar by Bharat Gaurav Award Foundation in a grand event at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The event was attended by Shri. Rattan Lal Kataria MOS Jal Shakti, Shri. Margani Bharat MP Lok Sabha, Shri. Satya Narayan Jatiya MP Loksabha, Shri. Sangram Singh Indian wrestler, actor, motivational speaker and philanthropist.

Arushi has been honored by the foundation for her tremendous efforts for promoting Indian art and culture across the globe. Arushi is an acclaimed dancer, film producer, poet, entrepreneur, environmentalist, and social activist. She is a disciple of globally acclaimed Padam Vibhushan Birju Maharaj.

Besides her contribution to Indian art & culture, Arushi is an enthusiastic environmentalist who wants to spread awareness in people regarding the conservation of nature, especially rivers. Through immensely engaging cultural programmes like Kathak dance shows, she is emphatically highlighting the deteriorating conditions of various rivers in India, including Maa Ganga. In the last few years, Arushi has given many powerful Kathak performances in India, UK, Canada, Germany, Austria, and the UAE. Inspired by her efforts for saving the Ganga, thousands of people across the world are now associated with Namami Gange programme.

She has also composed and choreographed many compositions like “Ganga Avataran”, a story of Goddess Ganga coming to earth, and “Sajda”, a Sufiyana classical Kathak Dance. Arushi has also worked as a teacher with Spic Macay to mentor young and aspiring Kathak dancers in India. She has also done many performances under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

While receiving Bharat Gaurav Puraskar, Arushi Nishank said, “India is the world’s capital of art & culture where dance and music is not only a source of entertainment but vital constituents of festivals and rituals. We are fortunate to have this glorious legacy, and it is our responsibility to share it with the entire world. Still, I have to do a lot, and such recognitions motivate me to continue my endeavor to promote India’s incredible culture.”