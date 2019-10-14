Awfis strengthens its presence in Pune market; launches its 10th centre in GK Mall

Continuing to spread its footprint in the sprawling city of Pune, Awfis, India’s largest network of coworking spaces, is all set to expand its presence by introducing a new center in the dynamic micro market of Pimpri Chinchwad with its latest offering in GK Mall at Pimple Saudagar. The center spread across 33,000 sq. ft. is the 10th center in the technological hub, Pune. The vibrant space boasts of 380+ workstations and a large collaboration area, making it an ideal choice for the workforce in Pune.

Strategically located, Awfis’ new center is easily accessible from Mumbai-Pune Expressway along with easy connectivity from all modes of local transportation. It is in close proximity to Rajiv Gandhi InfoTech Park located at Hinjewadi making it an attractive location for people working in the vicinity. Awfis’ other centers in the city have renowned clients such as Vodafone, Hinduja Global, Dassault, Syngenta, Blazeclan etc. and this center will further enable greater choice for corporates, SMEs & start-ups in Pune. With immense success so far, Awfis aims to expand further in Pune over the next 10-12 months. Awfis has managed to continue the growth momentum and cater to ever-growing demand of shared workspaces.

Awfis setup its first center in Pune in 2016 and its rapid expansion in the city since then is not just a clear indication of the success enjoyed by the coworking leader but is also a testament to the increasing demand in Pune. Awfis aims to create a strong ecosystem for startups, entrepreneurs, large enterprises and SMEs alike to nurture the spirit of innovation and creativity in this region. Awfis’ 5000+ seats in Pune across 10 centers is a proof of the receptiveness of Pune’s workforce to the concept of shared workspaces. Awfis is creating a strong network of Grade A workspaces to build a strong community of professionals and thereby foster their growth with ‘just-in-time’ workspace solutions.

Commenting on the launch of the new center, Mr. Amit Ramani – CEO & Founder, Awfis, said “Pune has been an extremely potent market for us to strengthen our footprint and cater to the demands of various startups, SMEs and large corporate clients. We are thrilled with the positive response that we’ve received from Pune and we aim to expand in this city aggressively over the next 3 years. The launch of this center will inch us closer to our vision of 2,00,000 seats in 15 cities in the next 36 months. The demand for coworking has been fast catching pace and we are confident that Pune market will play an integral role in our overall growth journey.”

Mr. Vinod Chandwani – MD, GK Associates, said, “We have always tried to adapt to the ever-evolving Pune market with unique business associations and collaborating with Awfis has been an exciting decision. Awfis has been the primary choice among coworking clients and we are delighted to tie up with this homegrown brand to enter the coworking segment. We anticipate that this center will be a home ground to a number of budding entrepreneurs, freelancers, SMEs as well as large enterprises owing to Awfis’ deep-rooted understanding of this micro market. We are motivated to be a part of Awfis’ growth journey along with contributing towards economic progression of this market at large.”

Awfis recently received a Series D funding of $30 million from marquee investor ChrysCapital along with existing investors Sequoia India & The Three Sisters: Institutional Office. Awfis currently has a nationwide network of 63 centres with 30,000 seats across 9 cities. It plans to launch new tech-driven innovative products, deepen its existence in metros & foray into Tier II markets – like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Kochi and Indore, having already forayed into Chandigarh.