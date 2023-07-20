Brewsters Bar and Kitchen Garden: A New Culinary Retreat in Hyderabad’s Booming Financial District

Hyderabad: July 20th, 2023: Brewsters Bar & Kitchen Garden, the highly anticipated Hyderabad’s largest Roof Top Bar and Restaurant, is thrilled to announce its grand opening in the heart of Financial District, Near US Consulate Hyderabad. Spread across a sprawling 20000 sq feet with two floors of dine-in and bar experience boasting a remarkable 500-seat capacity and the city’s most eye-catching rooftop seating area along with Live Band performances, Brewsters guarantee an amazing experience for all of its patrons, including fans of international food.

Brewsters provide two extremely different tones and traits. The ground floor showcases a bustling cantina with an ever-growing menu consisting of an evolving regional and global meal experience. The rooftop kitchen garden transports you into a world of sunny skies, white-washed walls of beauty and magic with sapphire-toned doors and lush greenery all around. Cabana-style seating for those magical sundowners.

Speaking at the Launch the promoters of Brewsters Bar & Kitchen said, “We are thrilled to introduce Brewsters Bar and Kitchen Garden to the dynamic Financial District of Hyderabad, The visionary behind the establishment. Our goal is to create a dining destination that offers the perfect blend of a lively bar experience and a tranquil outdoor setting. Whether you’re looking for a vibrant night out with friends or a peaceful dining experience with your loved ones under the stars, Brewsters has something to offer everyone.” Brewsters is more than a place to enjoy great Cocktails, Mocktails, and delicious food—it’s a destination where people can come together and create lasting memories.

Mr. Roopesh Sagar, Director – Business Operations further added that to enhance the experience of the guests Brewsters will soon start its own Brewery that promises to be a game changer for beer enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike, as it brings an unparalleled brewing experience to the heart of Hyderabad city. “We believe that great beer starts with the finest ingredients. Our team of passionate brewers combine traditional brewing techniques with groundbreaking experimentation, pushing the boundaries of flavor profiles and craftsmanship. The brewery will feature a diverse lineup of handcrafted beers, from classic styles to bold, avant-garde creations that will tantalize even the most discerning palates”, Roopesh said.

Our team of renowned chefs have created a global as well as regional favorites food offering that complements the busy bar at Brewster’s with an extensive focus on Asian, Western, and genuine regional delicacies. They placed a strong emphasis on culinary innovation, exceptional flavors, and the use of premium ingredients. The menu features redesigned versions of classic dishes including Malabari Kathal Cutlet, Beer Braised Chicken Taco, Dak Bulgogi, Gongura Fish Tikka, Jack Daniel’s Chicken Wings, and more that are responsibly and locally sourced to maintain freshness and flavor. “With Hyderabad’s sophisticated palate, we are thrilled to introduce a melee of authentic yet playful dishes that mirror the best of what the world’s cuisine has to offer with a variety of home dips and recipes at Brewsters Bar,” the Head Chef, Naveen Singh said.