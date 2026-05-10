Hafele Celebrates Mother’s Day with ‘She Makes the Space – It’s Not the Home. It’s Her’ Campaign

Hafele marks this Mother’s Day with a heartfelt campaign titled ‘She Makes the Space – It’s not the home. It’s her’, celebrating the role of mothers as the true emotional centre of every home. Moving beyond the idea of physical spaces, the campaign highlights how it is the presence, care, and everyday actions of a mother that truly bring a home to life. Anchored in the thoughts #SheIsTheSpace and #SheIsTheHome, the initiative reflects on what transforms a house into a warm, lived-in home, while bringing alive Hafele’s brand purpose of Maximising the Value of Space. Together.



At the heart of the campaign is a film featuring real employee stories that reflect the everyday presence and influence of mothers within the home. The film captures how a mother’s actions, often subtle and quietly woven into daily life, shape the way a home functions and feels. From the smallest habits that bring order, comfort, and familiarity to a space, to the intuitive ways in which she manages and nurtures her surroundings, it highlights the many ways in which her presence defines the home.

Through candid and relatable storytelling, the campaign brings to light the often-unnoticed ways in which mothers shape everyday living. Whether through routines that keep a household running seamlessly, thoughtful gestures that create comfort, or the quiet ability to make any space feel reassuring and complete, the film reflects the emotional value that people bring to the spaces they inhabit. In doing so, ‘It’s not the home, It’s her’ reinforces Hafele’s belief that while spaces can be thoughtfully designed, their true meaning is created through the experiences and connections they hold.