Dabur Amla Celebrates Mother’s Day with “Care wahaan jahaan Dabur Amla, Ghar wahaan meri Maa jahaan” Campaign

Kolkata, 10th May 2026: Dabur Amla Hair Oil has launched a heartwarming Mother’s Day digital campaign “Care wahaan jahaan Dabur Amla, Ghar wahaan meri Maa jahaan” featuring the popular singing duo Antara Nandy and Ankita Nandy. The campaign celebrates the timeless comfort, care, and emotional grounding that only a mother can provide.

The film beautifully captures the chaos of modern life before bringing audiences back to the warmth of familiar moments shared with Maa—from music jams and mini gossip sessions to the comforting ritual of a champi (head massage). Rooted in emotion and nostalgia, the campaign reinforces Dabur Amla’s long-standing association with care and nourishment through the powerful message.

Blending music, poetry, and relatable everyday moments, the film highlights how a mother’s touch continues to remain our ultimate source of comfort, strength, and recharge.

Ankur Kumar, Marketing Head-Hair Care Dabur India Ltd, said, “For Dabur Amla, care has always meant more than just nourishment—it lives in the everyday moments that make us feel comforted, grounded, and truly at home. In today’s fast-moving, always-on world, it’s often the simplest ‘Maa moments’—a champi, a conversation, a familiar tune—that help us pause, recharge, and reconnect with ourselves. Through this campaign, we wanted to celebrate that timeless warmth and emotional strength that only a mother can bring.”

Jasleen Kohli, Digital Lead – Home & Personal Care, Dabur India Ltd, added, “We wanted to create a digital-first story that feels authentic, emotional, and culturally relatable. The Nandy Sisters brought a genuine warmth to the film, making the narrative even more heartfelt.”

The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Kandid Kanvass.

Campaign Credits:

·Creative Agency: Kandid Kanvass

·Creative Lead: Saarthak Juneja

·Creative Writer: Nikita Keskar

·Business Lead: Roneeta Ghosh

The film is now live across Dabur Amla’s digital and social media platforms as part of the brand’s Mother’s Day celebrations.

Video Link:-

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYG2kBphY2H/?igsh=ejNmOWNscGg2M3Q4