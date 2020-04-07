cult. fit Goes Live With Celebrities and Announces ‘Cult Live Masterclass’

Cure.fit, the leading integrated health and wellness start-up, announces the launch of Cult Live Masterclass – a stellar line-up of workout sessions with actors, sportspersons, choreographers and other famous influencers. The series started from 3rd April with actor-anchor Mandira Bedi, fitness trainer to the stars Yasmin Karachiwala and Padma Vibushan Mary Kom and is going to continue adding a dose of stardom to people’s fitness routines, as they stay at homes during the COVID-19 crisis.

Following the government directives to follow social distancing and subsequent lockdowns to restrict the spread of COVID-19, cure.fit launched virtual live streaming of different workouts in early March, so that people can continue to work on their fitness goals and stay active from home. Further adding to this offering, today they unveiled the “Cult Live Masterclass” which enables its members and the public to workout with some of their favourite celebrities.

“We are happy to embark on this collaborative journey with celebrities. With this initiative, we aim at making ‘work-outs’ the highlight of our customers’ day and empower fitness enthusiasts to ensure they continue their fitness journey and in turn help build their immunity.”, said Ankit Nagori.

He further added, “Coming from the house of cult.fit, we believe in the celebration of fitness and wellness and make sure our customers are offered the best.”

As a part of this masterclass, each celebrity will do a set of 4-6 videos over the next few months. Customers can sign up at https://cure.app.link/9SCMDHxbP4 free to participate in these workout sessions.