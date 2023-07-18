Fashion e-commerce Brand Styched Acquires Shark Tank India 2 Fame D2C Casual Sneaker brand Flatheads

18th July 2023, New Delhi, India: Styched, a prominent online youth fashion brand, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Flatheads, a Direct-to-Customer (D2C) online casual sneaker startup that gained fame on Shark Tank India season 2. This strategic move marks Styched’s first acquisition, solidifying its position as a leader in the fashion industry. The deal, structured as an all-equity transaction, represents Styched’s foray into the footwear segment.

Founded in 2018 by Ganesh Balakrishnan and Utkarsh Biradar Bangalore based Flatheads is an innovative D2C brand specializing in designing all-day wear casual sneakers for the urban audience. Notably, they are the first Indian brand to introduce bamboo fiber shoes, catering to the unique needs of the tropical Indian climate. It raised funds from We Founder Circle, LetsVenture, and angel investors, among others.

Bengaluru based Styched, already known as a production-on-demand fashion apparel brand, will expand into the footwear sector with the acquisition of Flatheads. Leveraging their expertise in production, Styched plans to incorporate its production-on-demand technology into the footwear category, enabling the seamless expansion of Flatheads’ existing collection.

On the acquisition Soumajit Bhowmik, CEO at Styched affirmed “We have been following Flatheads for quite some time, and I have personally interacted with Ganesh earlier. The acquisition opportunity came to us through a common investor, and we felt it would be a perfect deal for us considering we wanted to launch sneakers in a big way within Styched as well. The technical know-how of Flatheads would really help us create a wide range of affordable sneakers collection. So, while Styched will continue to play in the sub-1000 INR segment, the semi premium segment would have Flatheads as the flagship brand.

“The Flatheads-Styched deal gives new wings to our idea of creating unique footwear for the young Indian. Styched has changed the operating model of creating and delivering fashion, and I’m very excited to see Flatheads taking the next leap together. Young Indians are just starting to flaunt their sneakers as a new fashion and lifestyle statement. The market is evolving, and it will be a unique journey for the category, different from other parts of the world. It will be fulfilling to see Flatheads being an integral part of the market creation and growth,” said Ganesh Balakrishnan, Co-Founder of Flatheads.

Initially, Flatheads will continue offering its existing range of products, with all departments now being operated and managed by Styched. This development will be followed by an aggressive hiring phase aimed at strengthening the footwear department within Styched, ultimately elevating the overall offering.

With this acquisition, Styched reinforces its commitment to providing fashion-forward choices for the youth market, expanding its product range, and embracing innovation in the rapidly evolving fashion landscape.