An emerging women’s wellness brand focused on menstrual comfort, reusable hygiene solutions and everyday self-care.

Women’s personal care is evolving, with growing interest in products that offer comfort, convenience and more informed choices. Recognising these changing needs, Plowsh, a women’s wellness and personal care brand under Keeshy Hygiene Private Limited, is working towards making everyday personal care more thoughtful and accessible.

Established on 7 July 2025 by founders Subash Murugan and Ashwathy Sunilkumar, Plowsh was created with a simple objective: to understand the everyday challenges women experience and develop practical products that address their personal-care needs.

With a product portfolio covering reusable menstrual hygiene, herbal tea blends, skincare and relaxation products, the brand aims to bring multiple aspects of women’s everyday wellness under one umbrella.

Addressing Everyday Menstrual Care Challenges

The idea behind Plowsh originated from observing the challenges associated with conventional menstrual-care products. While disposable sanitary pads remain a widely used option, some women experience discomfort, irritation or sensitivity during their menstrual cycles. The environmental impact of disposable menstrual products is another concern that has encouraged interest in reusable alternatives.

Understanding these concerns, Plowsh introduced reusable bamboo period panties as an alternative menstrual-care option. Designed with bamboo-based fabric, these washable products focus on a soft feel, breathability and everyday convenience. The range includes medium-flow and heavy-flow options to accommodate different menstrual-care preferences.

The brand has also introduced a soft silicone menstrual cup, keeping comfort and ease of use among its primary design considerations. Recognising that some women may hesitate to try menstrual cups because of concerns about firmness, Plowsh aims to offer another reusable option for those exploring alternatives to conventional menstrual products.

Expanding Beyond Menstrual Hygiene

Plowsh’s approach to women’s wellness extends beyond menstrual hygiene. The brand has expanded its portfolio to include products that complement everyday wellness and personal-care routines.

Its Femme Balance Tea and She Relief Tea are herbal blends developed around women’s wellness and period-time routines. Each blend is described as containing nine selected herbs, offering a convenient tea format for consumers interested in incorporating herbal beverages into their daily routines.

The brand’s product range also includes acne patches designed for targeted application on individual blemishes. Recognising that occasional breakouts can be part of everyday skincare concerns, Plowsh offers a convenient spot-care format.

Additionally, its bath salts are positioned around relaxation and at-home self-care, encouraging consumers to make time for personal relaxation as part of their daily routines.

A Brand Built Around Comfort, Care and Responsibility

At the heart of Plowsh is the belief that personal-care products should be developed by understanding actual customer needs rather than relying on exaggerated promises.

The brand’s philosophy is built around six key values: comfort, care, convenience, responsibility, transparency and education.

Through these principles, Plowsh aims to encourage informed personal-care decisions while exploring reusable menstrual-care alternatives and practical everyday wellness products.

The company also recognises the importance of responsible communication, particularly in categories involving menstrual hygiene, skincare and wellness. Its focus is on providing clear product information and helping customers understand their available choices.

Looking Ahead: Building a Trusted Women’s Wellness Brand

As awareness of menstrual hygiene, reusable products and personal wellness continues to develop, Plowsh aims to strengthen its presence in India’s women’s wellness and personal-care market.

The brand’s long-term vision is to become a trusted name by developing meaningful solutions to everyday challenges faced by women. Through thoughtful product development, customer-focused innovation and accessible education, Plowsh hopes to contribute to a future where women have greater access to comfortable and informed personal-care choices.

Rather than focusing solely on individual products, the brand seeks to build a broader approach to women’s everyday wellness, bringing menstrual care, skincare and relaxation together.

With its growing product portfolio and customer-centric philosophy, Plowsh is taking steps towards making women’s personal care more thoughtful, convenient and responsible.

About Plowsh

Plowsh is a women’s wellness and personal-care brand operated by Keeshy Hygiene Private Limited. Established on 7 July 2025 by Subash Murugan and Ashwathy Sunilkumar, the brand focuses on menstrual hygiene, reusable personal-care solutions, herbal wellness products, skincare and relaxation. Plowsh aims to address everyday personal-care challenges through thoughtful products, customer education and responsible product development.

Company: Keeshy Hygiene Private Limited

Brand: Plowsh

Founders: Subash Murugan and Ashwathy Sunilkumar

Established: 7 July 2025

Market: India