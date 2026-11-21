NEW DELHI, Nov 21: India’s merchandise exports recorded growth across all major global regions during April–September 2026–27, with Africa emerging as the fastest-growing market.

Exports to Africa rose 44% to US$31.42 billion, while shipments to Asia increased 21% to US$103.84 billion. Exports to the Americas grew 13% to US$66.82 billion, followed by Europe at 8% and CIS and Baltics at 7%.

Among major markets, exports to Singapore more than doubled, while shipments to Tanzania and Kenya also recorded significant growth. Mexico, Spain and Turkey were among the other markets showing strong demand for Indian goods.

Engineering products, electronics and petroleum products remained key contributors to export growth. Electronic goods exports to Asia increased 91%, while petroleum exports to Africa rose 137% during the period.

The growth across different regions and product categories highlights the expanding reach of Indian businesses in international markets and the increasing diversification of the country’s merchandise exports.