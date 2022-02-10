HISTORY OF BITCOIN- HOW DID BITCOIN START

What Is Bitcoin?

It started in 2008, and over the years, Bitcoin has witnessed a steady rise. In just a decade, it spikes and crashes and falls again.

“Bitcoin follows the principles of economics and the principles of market efficiency,” said Hemang Subramaniam, an assistant professor in the Department of Business Information Systems at Florida International University. It is a commercial asset that a single organisation does not control, is secure, multinational, and restricted in supply. This demand on an almost constant supply will drive prices unevenly in the short term.

In the aftermath of the recession, Bitcoin was established in 2009. Bitcoin was introduced with an intent to promote peer-to-peer transaction. And now it has become equivalent to gold.

History of Bitcoin

Ø The virtual currency has been garnering a lot of attention these days. The most recent news makes it difficult to understand the significance and overall benefit of this growing market. However, knowing the most widely traded crypto history in the market makes the task easier: Bitcoin.

Ø Bitcoin was first developed in 2008 as a decentralised currency that did not require the use of a central bank or a middleman. It’s transferred and received over the Bitcoin network, a peer-to-peer network in which nodes authenticate and record transactions on the blockchain.

Ø The man who discovered Bitcoin remains a mystery. On October 31, 2008, “Satoshi Nakamoto” posted a paper titled Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System to the cryptography mailing list. Many believe that this name is a nickname for one or more creators. However, Nakamoto did not disclose any personal information, and his identity was never confirmed.

Ø It was used in 2009 after Nakamoto mined the initial blocks of the blockchain, which was released as open-source software. This is called the Genesis block and contains the first 50 bitcoins created. From there until 2010, other early collaborators continued to mine up bitcoin. During this time, programmer Lane Honeyz made his first commercial transaction using cryptocurrency, buying two Papa John pizzas for 10,000 bitcoins.

Ø Since then, Bitcoin has been traded hundreds of millions of times, with the first major transactions on the black market. The largest of these was the Silk Road, which traded about 10 million bitcoins during its existence.

Ø Due to cryptocurrency’s black market use, regulations have emerged from many countries. The People’s Bank of China has introduced the most effective regulations with three different actions:

In December 2013, the Bank banned financial institutions from using Bitcoin.

In 2017 September, it issued a complete ban on the use of bitcoin.

In June 2021, it cracked down on major cryptocurrency miners.

Ø After all these incidents, the price of bitcoins fell by half. However, despite these regulations, the bitcoin price is still supported and thanks to companies and countries that allow cryptocurrency. 2 recent examples can be found in the partnership between Tala, Circle, and the Stellar Development Foundation with Visa and El Salvador legislation to convert bitcoin into a legal tender.

Ø News on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is evolving every day. The El Salvador update on the legal use of bitcoin comes just two weeks before this writing.

Ø Due to the highly volatile nature of the crypto market in almost all respects, we recommend that you consult your advisor before investing in any virtual currency. They help keep proper record keeping, decision making, and security safe to protect you and your money from sudden price fluctuations and regulatory updates.

Bitcoin Tomorrow

Ø So, what’s the future for Bitcoin? Is the bitcoin era about to start? Not sure, but Furo sees it as a bright and exciting place. “Innovative, cost-effective, and transparent investment vehicles are closer to reality and help make investing in cryptocurrency more accessible.” “This Reach will compete with traditional markets.”

Ø Remember that no investment – especially marginal investment – is risk-free. If there is a lesson you want to learn from the history of Bitcoin, the upside is also declining, and it is declining rapidly.

