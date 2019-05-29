Human resource management in the digital age

The digitalization of the society has caused a lot of changes in management practices. Not only IT managers or commercial managers are dealing with the increasing need for new technologies, the profession of the HRM managers has undergone some modifications as well. In this article we will touch upon a few of the latest trends in the management of HR in the digital age.

Role of digital technologies

Digital technologies play an increasingly important role in HRM. Digital technologies has changed many concepts in the profession. First of all, technology helps during the entire process from recruiting to hiring to retire. For example the rise digital social networking for professionals has changes the way many people are able to access human resource data. HR managers are able to better connect employees to companies in ways that weren’t possible before the internet. Digitally enabled technologies remain an important concept for HR managers as it helps to maximize the value of people, which can be seen as one the most significant assets a company has.

New software possibilities

Besides hire, fire and retire – the typical process – another important function of the HR department is keeping track of all the skills, competences, certifications, qualifications of all the employees. Nowadays it is possible through skills management software to handle large amounts of information about the skills and qualifications of all the employees. By using a single, centralized, cloud‑based repository containing all the information about your employees’ skills, HR managers are able to process all this information more efficiently and faster. In this way, skills management can be brought to a higher level.