Kodak HD LED TVs participating in Christmas Carnival Sale on Amazon

New Delhi, 18th December 2019 – Kodak HD LED TV has partnered with the leading e-commerce platform, Amazon, for ‘Christmas Carnival Sale’ which has started from 16th December and will be on for next 6 days.

Kodak HD LED TV, being the leading brand in TVs, has a lot in store this season. Some of the exciting offers are Kodak 32HDXSMART and Kodak 55 4K XPRO which are available at attractive prices of Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 27,999 respectively. The brand is also offering huge discounts on its HD and FHD series television.

According to Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO of Super Plantronics, a Kodak brand licensee, “With a series of happy responses received from our customers, the outcome has reinforced our promise to offer best in-class technology at affordable prices. We now are ecstatic to announce our participation in another big sale by Amazon, as we intend to receive the similar output”.

Buyers can avail the offer by referring to Amazon, some of the offers are showcased below-