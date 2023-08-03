Locus Named As A Sample Vendor In the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ For Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2023, For The Second Consecutive Year

3rd August 2023: Locus, a market-leading dispatch management SaaS company that helps boost logistics operational efficiency and delivery experiences for enterprises globally, announced it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor for last-mile delivery solutions in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies for the second year in a row.

The exponential growth in the digital commerce environment has prompted leading enterprises to seek innovations that enable them to make faster decisions, navigate constraints like labor shortages and costs, and delight customers consistently.

According to the 2023 Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution (SCE) Technologies, “Last-Mile Delivery (LMD) solutions provide benefits to e-commerce companies and other shippers focused on the last mile. They add incremental benefits to mature users of routing and scheduling, reducing costs and improving customer service in dynamic environments, and provide other options like sourcing transportation from third-party fleets. Additionally, LMD solutions can improve sustainability service levels, providing capabilities to allow end customers to choose more sustainable transportation options.” Commenting on this, Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO, of Locus, said, “We are delighted to be mentioned for the second year in a row. With same-day and next-day deliveries becoming the norm, logistics has become a critical component of running a successful business. This is why businesses need to make informed decisions about pricing, routing, and other logistics decisions that affect the bottom line, all while aiming to achieve exceptional consumer delight. Deploying an efficient customer experience and dispatch management platform can automate and streamline end-to-end fulfillment processes for enterprises, enabling them to maintain and grow their profitability in an increasingly competitive market.”

Source:

Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2023,” Dwight Klappich, 13 July 2023.