Inspired by Government of India’s initiative ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna’ (PMAY), a mission in which affordable housing will be provided to the urban poor with a target of building 20 million affordable houses by year – 2022, putting his best foot forward Mr. Alpesh Kotadia, who is also chairman of Green Group, is planning to build more than 5,000 affordable houses by 2020 with modern amenities where all the residents can have qualitative life, safety and peace of mind.

“The proposed affordable housing scheme is the biggest township project in the history of Gujarat. Our project with its greatness in uplifting living standard of common people will setup a new identity landmark for the diamond city of Surat, which is traditionally well-known for its multi-variety food dish (Surati Bhojan) and diamond business, says Mr. Kotadia.

The impressive and exemplary success story of self-made multi billionaire, Mr. Kotadia has a humble beginning from small village named Lasa in Amreli district of Saurashtra region in Gujarat. Mr. Kotadia had born in a jointly living, financially very normal farming family on April 26, 1975. However, in a bid to avail good education and better future for their children his parents — father, Gokalbhai, a farmer, and mother, Geetaben — moved to Surat several decades ago. After completing his education he started working as a real estate contractor at very young age.

Mr. Kotadia identified the gap between people’s needs, their purchasing capacity and the lack of infrastructure that would propel their standard of living to greater heights and managed to fill this gap. With growth driving entrepreneurs like him as role models, Surat is fast becoming a major investment hub and has been ranked by global investors as the fifth-most attractive investment destination after metros. As an entrepreneur he was always on the look-out for creative opportunities and really didn’t refrain himself from taking calculative risks that soon become his ‘Unique Selling Proposition’ and yielded desired results and fruitfulness with business expansion.

At present, through all diversified ventures Mr. Kotadia is providing employment to over 400 people.

Mr. Kotadia with his never ending commitment to make India self sustainable through superior yet affordable infrastructure inspired him to successfully complete more than 20 real estate projects accounting to more than 9,000 homes in Surat city and its surrounding posh suburban areas since the year 2002.

His exceptional contribution has been recognized with the NDTV Property Award for the Best Budget Township in Gujarat, India for the Green City, Surat Project. The Green City Project, which is the biggest township project in reality sector in the history of Gujarat, is standing tall with 39 towers that included shopping area within its campus besides being fully equipped with latest ultra modern amenities.

Mr. Kotadia’s commitment to make Surat city a hub of fun, entertainment and shopping have been appreciated by even then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Mr. Narendrabhai Modi while recognizing his efforts to heighten the tourism industry of Gujarat and making Surat one of the best places to visit owing to the higher fixed ‘the Amaazia Water Park.’

Under the guidance of Mr. Kotadia, who is also the core director of Rajgreen Group of Companies have partnered with Turner International India Private Limited to open India’s first-of-its-kind Amaazia Theme Park in brand association with Cartoon Network. Turner’s internationally loved and famed Cartoon Network characters like Ben 10, The Powerpuff Girls, Johnny Bravo and more will be part of the family entertainment destination.

In addition to all these, Mr. Kotadia’s multi-faceted entrepreneurship has diverted his business expansion in fields such as IT industry, Overseas Consultancy for students, Amaazia Five Star Clubs – La Casa Lucido and La Classico based on Spanish theme, Amaazia retail mall, multiplexes, Hotels, Studio apartments and others.